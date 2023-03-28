Pretoria tops the list for worst traffic in SA, with Cape Town close behind
Lester Kiewit speaks to Johann Andersen, Industry associate professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems at Stellenbosch University
-
The data shows that people in Cape Town spend around 132 hours a year in rush hour traffic
-
Pretoria has the worst traffic in South Africa
-
In Cape Town road users are spending less time in traffic than before the pandemic
According to Andersen the location technology company TomTom annually ranks the traffic in cities around the world.
He says they use floating car data collected from smart phones and navigational tracking devices.
They look specifically at the time it takes to drive 10km within the city.Johann Andersen, Professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems - Stellenbosch University
Andersen says in the 2022 rankings the South African city with the worst traffic is Pretoria, where it TomTom found it takes 16 minutes to travel 10km.
He says this works out to 145 hours a year in rush hour traffic, or roughly 6 days.
Cape Town was a close second as it takes 15 and a half minutes to do the same distance and road users spent around 132 hours in traffic.
He adds that this is 1 minute and 10 seconds longer than in 2021.
Percentage wise it is actually quite a big increase on the previous year. That equates to sitting in traffic for about 5 days per year.Johann Andersen, Professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems - Stellenbosch University
While this might seem, and feel, like horrendous traffic Andersen says that Capetonians are still spending less time in rush hour traffic than in pre-covid years.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pretoria tops the list for worst traffic in SA, with Cape Town close behind
