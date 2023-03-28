Air safety in South Africa under inspection
Africa Melane interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, executive of corporate services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is conducting a 12-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme in the country
- South Africa was last audited in 2017
- For this audit, the South African Civil Aviation Authority invited ICAO to confirm that their systems are improving
Air safety in SA is currently undergoing a 12-day aviation safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
ICAO is a United Nations body specialising in the management of civil aviation matters, says Gwebu.
Gwebu weighs in:
- The last audit was in 2017 – having a big gap between audits are usual
- If ICAO goes to a station and the audit shows signs of improvement in terms of safety oversight systems, then it will take longer for ICAO to conduct an additional audit
- In this case, SACAA invited ICAO as they have been working hard to improve systems and need the green light from ICAO to confirm that their systems have been improving on a regular basis
- Parts of the audit will include ensuring that the regulator, in this case SACAA, has effective systems in place and are constantly improving aviation safety and security in the country
- This will be measured by the number of accidents – South Africa has been performing 'exceptionally' well as we haven't had any airline accidents involving passengers in over 30 years
- In addition, the audit will look if there are sufficient regulations in place, if the regulator's inspectors have the right qualifications and if they have laws in place to address all critical issues that will improve safety
In our airline industry we have got an impeccable record.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive of Corporate Services – South African Civil Aviation Authority
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Air safety in South Africa under inspection
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127490628_commercial-airplane-model-upside-down-on-dark-for-concept-of-aerial-disaster-.html?vti=mzdov3vbqutuxx99cb-1-2
More from Local
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction
Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.Read More
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More