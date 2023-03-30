Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?
-
Haval's Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV available in the country
-
The company plans to launch the compact EV toward the middle of the year
Many of the electric cars available in South Africa right now come from luxury brands such as Mercedes, Volvo and Audi.
Now Haval, maker of the super popular Jolion, have something they hope will grab the lower end of the market - the new all-electric Ora Cat.
Most of the EVs in South Africa are chunky SUVs or svelte luxury sedans, but the Ora Cat is operating on the different level.
Targeting a much more level headed, slightly less aspirational demographic, the Ora Cat is a much more realistic option than an Audi E-tron or Merc's EQS, cars that cost between R1.5 million and R2 million.
While final pricing has yet to be confirmed, Haval promises the Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV in the country, which means it will have to beat the Mini Cooper SE's price of R723 000. Industry speculation is that the Ora Cat will retail for about R600 000.
The Ora Cat is undeniably cute, with a baby Porsche face. The interior looks attractive with good size screen in the center console and two-tone materials.
The Ora Cat has two battery options - a small 48kWh unit with a 320km range and a 63kWh unit with a range of 420km.
The Orca Cat goes from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in a respectable 8.3 seconds.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?
More from Lifestyle
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More