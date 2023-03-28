South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dieter Eiselen, centre for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League.

Dieter Eiselen was born in Pretoria and schooled at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch

He played college football at Yale and was signed by the Chicago Bears after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eiselen plays centre for the Chicago Bears

I bet you didn't know that we have a local boy, currently playing American football in the NFL?

While it might not be common for South Africans to play gridiron, Dieter Eiselen is one of a few South Africans to have tried their hand at the popular American sport.

Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby and competed in Olympic weightlifting. He studied at Yale University from where he graduated with degrees in economics and political science and also played American football for the Yale Bulldogs.

Fast forward to the present day and he now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League (NFL).

Reppin' their roots

🇧🇷🇯🇲🇵🇷🇩🇪🇨🇦🇿🇦🇳🇬



The next two weeks players will be wearing flag decals celebrating their heritage. pic.twitter.com/ggB9RQnx0x ' Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2022

Rugby really prepared me to be the kind of athlete that I am, but the two sports are very different. Football is very specialised. Each position has a very specific job that it needs to do. Dieter Eiselen, Centre - Chicago Bears

It's great that it's expanding. Back when I was doing it in 2014, 2015, the pathways weren't that much open. But nowadays, there are people who are dedicated to solely do that. There's a good pipeline of players especially from Europe now who are making their way over from there to the US to play college football. Dieter Eiselen, Centre - Chicago Bears

I really think that South Africa can be a great source of football players and that a lot of kids can get a lot of good opportunities to study at great American universities and playing football. Dieter Eiselen, Centre - Chicago Bears

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football