[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash





Zain Johnson speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The Kia flipped when it hit a tyre

The driver is reportedly unharmed

A driver caught the crash on their dashcam

Dashcam footage from a driver captured the moment a car hit a tyre on the freeway and was sent flying.

A Chevrolet was driving along the highway when one of its tyres came off and rolled into the next lane.

When the tyre hit the Kia, the car flipped around 10 feet into the air and somersaulted.

Friedman says the driver walked away with no major injuries.

When you look at that video you cannot believe that the guy survived. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX ' Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023

The driver who captured the footage was driving a Tesla and said his car's autopilot prevented him from hitting the tyre.

