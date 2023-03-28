[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good? Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers. 5 July 2023 3:50 PM
View all Local
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng Get ready for some old school muscle car action. 5 July 2023 4:17 PM
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers! Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway. 5 July 2023 4:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash

28 March 2023 2:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Car accident
Kia Picanto
Barbs Wire
#cars

A Kia Soul flipped on a Los Angeles freeway and incredibly, the driver walked away without any serious injuries.

Zain Johnson speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

  • The Kia flipped when it hit a tyre

  • The driver is reportedly unharmed

  • A driver caught the crash on their dashcam

Dashcam footage from a driver captured the moment a car hit a tyre on the freeway and was sent flying.

A Chevrolet was driving along the highway when one of its tyres came off and rolled into the next lane.

When the tyre hit the Kia, the car flipped around 10 feet into the air and somersaulted.

Friedman says the driver walked away with no major injuries.

When you look at that video you cannot believe that the guy survived.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The driver who captured the footage was driving a Tesla and said his car's autopilot prevented him from hitting the tyre.

Listen to the interview above for more. Topic starts at 02:53.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash




28 March 2023 2:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Car accident
Kia Picanto
Barbs Wire
#cars

More from Lifestyle

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced

5 July 2023 5:32 PM

Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng

5 July 2023 4:17 PM

Get ready for some old school muscle car action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay

Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!

5 July 2023 4:09 PM

Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope's SPCA website

Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten

5 July 2023 2:20 PM

Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Instagram/Mzansi Gay Choir

Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir

5 July 2023 2:08 PM

The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: water meter

[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...

5 July 2023 1:51 PM

An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

5 July 2023 1:29 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

Local

Essop Pahad dies at 84

Local

Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NPA exploring legal options after G4S employees linked to Bester escape get bail

6 July 2023 9:57 AM

Zuma 'likely' to appeal ruling against the private prosecution of Ramaphosa

6 July 2023 8:51 AM

16 killed in suspected gas leak explosion in Boksburg

6 July 2023 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA