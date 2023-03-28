[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why...
Zain Johnson interviews Dr Jan Mol, consulting vet at Bob Martin.
Did you know that five fleas on an untreated pet can lead to more than 1 million eggs infesting your home in four weeks?
And despite popular beliefs of fleas being seasonal, treating your dog or cat for fleas should be a regular entry on the kitchen calendar.
Choosing the right treatment for your pets is just as important, says Mol.
He adds that it's of utmost importance that you're only using dog products on dogs and cat products on cats, as some dog products are highly poisonous to cats.
Mol breaks down how often you should be defleaing your pet, which products will be most effective and what home remedies to avoid.
The flea treatments that are tested and registered for me are always going to be the best.Dr Jan Mol, Consulting Vet – Bob Martin
You can get cheaper alternatives; the one thing though is one has to realise that those alternatives will require more frequent treatment.Dr Jan Mol, Consulting Vet – Bob Martin
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why...
More from Local
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction
Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.Read More
More from Lifestyle
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More