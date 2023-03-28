The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future
The Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo reviews "The Age of AI" on The Money Show.
- There's a plethora of books being published on the subject artificial intelligence
- The Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo explains what he took from "The Age of AI: And Our Human Future"
- It's written by Daniel Huttenlocher (MIT dean), Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (now 99 years old)
Every week The Money Show looks at a new or trending business book.
This week, Bruce Whitfield talks to the Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo about "The Age of AI: And Our Human Future".
It's written by three top thinkers in their fields - Daniel Huttenlocher (MIT dean), Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (now 99 years old).
What drew Prof. Qobo to this particular book on the subject of artificial intelligence?
We all talk about the powers that AI possesses to harness positive dimensions of humanity, but also some of its dangers.Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
What I really like about this book is its balanced perspective... from three top thinkers in their fields who span international relations, strategy and technology...Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
Henry Kissinger is a walking encyclopaedia. He always reflects on global events... Parts of the current geopolitical tensions among major powers, in particular China and the US, do come through in the book. One of the essential matters of competition between China and the US is over AI.Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
One of the striking things about this book is that the authors do not start with the advent of AI. They begin their journey by mapping the history of Western philosophy... to try and paint the role of reason in shaping the world we live in, and what intellectual development means in the era of AI.Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
One of their contentions is that there is a possibility for AI to be an extension of human reason. Historically we worshipped human thought, and perhaps we've reached a new age where AI will play a powerful role in generating answers to some of the complex problems.Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
It's not just these authors - if you look at other tech gurus, they make similar observations about the potential of AI to shape our understanding of the world we live in and offering solutions to some of the complex challenges from medical to education... to the climate and inequality.Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
One of the things I took from this book is that although it celebrates the dazzling feats of technology, it also identifies its limits... for example the fact that AI lacks self-awareness, it is prone to hallucinations, it also replicates human biases and prejudices...Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
They warn of the dangers of AI in warfare. We've seen the use of drones... and there exists no multilateral or international disciplines and norms to circumscribe the uses of AI in warfare and someone has to take responsibility.Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance
Description on Amazon:
Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what this technology means for us all.
An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.
In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live.
The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.
Scroll up to listen to the review
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vectormarco/vectormarco2101/vectormarco210100074/162297535-advantages-and-risks-of-modern-technologies-a-pair-of-white-robots.jpg
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
More from World
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight
There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.Read More
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown
The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown.Read More
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets
After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges.Read More
Vladimir Putin is creating a generation of 'toddler troops' in Russia
Preschool children in Russia are learning military tactics.Read More
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South?
Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise.Read More
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand
Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry.Read More
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia
Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses.Read More
Israeli forces launch military offensive in Jenin refugee camp
The Israeli military has launched a massive offensive in the West Bank.Read More
More from Opinion
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’
Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.Read More
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study
The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average.Read More
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More