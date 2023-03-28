The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future





This week, Bruce Whitfield talks to the Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo about "The Age of AI: And Our Human Future".

It's written by three top thinkers in their fields - Daniel Huttenlocher (MIT dean), Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (now 99 years old).

What drew Prof. Qobo to this particular book on the subject of artificial intelligence?

We all talk about the powers that AI possesses to harness positive dimensions of humanity, but also some of its dangers. Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

What I really like about this book is its balanced perspective... from three top thinkers in their fields who span international relations, strategy and technology... Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

Henry Kissinger is a walking encyclopaedia. He always reflects on global events... Parts of the current geopolitical tensions among major powers, in particular China and the US, do come through in the book. One of the essential matters of competition between China and the US is over AI. Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

One of the striking things about this book is that the authors do not start with the advent of AI. They begin their journey by mapping the history of Western philosophy... to try and paint the role of reason in shaping the world we live in, and what intellectual development means in the era of AI. Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

One of their contentions is that there is a possibility for AI to be an extension of human reason. Historically we worshipped human thought, and perhaps we've reached a new age where AI will play a powerful role in generating answers to some of the complex problems. Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

It's not just these authors - if you look at other tech gurus, they make similar observations about the potential of AI to shape our understanding of the world we live in and offering solutions to some of the complex challenges from medical to education... to the climate and inequality. Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

One of the things I took from this book is that although it celebrates the dazzling feats of technology, it also identifies its limits... for example the fact that AI lacks self-awareness, it is prone to hallucinations, it also replicates human biases and prejudices... Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

They warn of the dangers of AI in warfare. We've seen the use of drones... and there exists no multilateral or international disciplines and norms to circumscribe the uses of AI in warfare and someone has to take responsibility. Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what this technology means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.

In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live.

The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

