Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism
Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.
- Airbnb has written to policymakers in response to government's Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in SA
- Its proposal is aimed at helping to build a more inclusive tourism economy
- The online platform says its proposed registration system will also give local authorities the insights they need to make data-informed decisions
Airbnb believes it can provide help with making South Africa's tourism economy more inclusive.
Its proposals are contained in a letter to policymakers written in response to the draft "Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa".
The proposed measures include the introduction of a "clear and proportionate" national framework for the regulation of short-term rentals.
This framework would distinguish between professional and non-professional activity.
The online platform also suggests the establishment of a simple national registration system for short-term rentals.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Velma Corcoran regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.
It's a critical time for tourism, she says.
It's important that tourism is sustainable and inclusive... A platform like Airbnb will enable anyone, anywhere to make a bit of extra money and also to disperse tourism... from traditional hotspots like De Waterkant into lesser-known areas.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
Corcoran says the new rules they're proposing here would enable everyday South Africans, specifically historically disadvantaged people, to easily share their homes.
At the same time we can give local authorities the data and the evidence they need to clamp down on the kind of activities that they don't think are good for a community, like speculators.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
The online register for short-term lets and a sliding scale of regulations would be enabling not only for potential hosts, but also for local authorities she reiterates.
The regulations would distinguish between everyday hosts who are basically sharing their homes and those that are doing it more professionally, and potentially speculators and people who are buying up properties and not necessarily having a good impact on communities.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
This could be a win-win because we ARE putting in place regulations, so you are putting that whole question of is Airbnb being regulated to bed... but in such a way that you're enabling more South Africans to make money from tourism... and also addressing some of the concerns of local authorities.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction
Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.Read More