Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism

28 March 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

- Airbnb has written to policymakers in response to government's Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in SA

- Its proposal is aimed at helping to build a more inclusive tourism economy

- The online platform says its proposed registration system will also give local authorities the insights they need to make data-informed decisions

Airbnb believes it can provide help with making South Africa's tourism economy more inclusive.

Its proposals are contained in a letter to policymakers written in response to the draft "Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa".

© baloon111/123rf.com
© baloon111/123rf.com

The proposed measures include the introduction of a "clear and proportionate" national framework for the regulation of short-term rentals.

This framework would distinguish between professional and non-professional activity.

The online platform also suggests the establishment of a simple national registration system for short-term rentals.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Velma Corcoran regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

It's a critical time for tourism, she says.

It's important that tourism is sustainable and inclusive... A platform like Airbnb will enable anyone, anywhere to make a bit of extra money and also to disperse tourism... from traditional hotspots like De Waterkant into lesser-known areas.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

Corcoran says the new rules they're proposing here would enable everyday South Africans, specifically historically disadvantaged people, to easily share their homes.

At the same time we can give local authorities the data and the evidence they need to clamp down on the kind of activities that they don't think are good for a community, like speculators.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

The online register for short-term lets and a sliding scale of regulations would be enabling not only for potential hosts, but also for local authorities she reiterates.

The regulations would distinguish between everyday hosts who are basically sharing their homes and those that are doing it more professionally, and potentially speculators and people who are buying up properties and not necessarily having a good impact on communities.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

This could be a win-win because we ARE putting in place regulations, so you are putting that whole question of is Airbnb being regulated to bed... but in such a way that you're enabling more South Africans to make money from tourism... and also addressing some of the concerns of local authorities.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism




