Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kagiso Zwane, economist at the Competition Commission.
- The Competition Commission has found that consumers were subjected to unjustified/opportunistic price increases of basic food items between 2021 and 2022
- These items include sunflower oil, maize meal, white and brown bread
- Bruce Whitfield questions whether the Commission, in the interests of transparency, should not have waited for the completion of their full investigation before "fingering" the retailers in the value chain
South Africa's competition watchdog has found that consumers were subjected to unjustified or opportunistic price increases of basic foodstuffs between 2021 and 2022.
These items include sunflower oil, maize meal, white and brown bread.
The Competition Commission shared key findings of the 8th Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report on Tuesday.
See the price rise trajectory for cooking oil and brown bread below:
Bruce Whitfield asks Competition Commission economist Kagiso Zwane about the criteria used to decide on "unjustified" price increases.
Zwane acknowledges that the findings are part of a broader investigation into the way in which food is priced in South Africa.
Because this is for research purposes, we use publicly available data which we get from Stats SA and our cause for concern really comes from the fact that when we compare what is happening at the retail price level with consumer prices and at producer price level, there seems to be a divergence in their relationship that has previously held.Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission
He says that in the past few months, depending on the goods being looked at, there is a widening spread between those retail prices and producer prices.
As there are many steps between food being produced and finally landing up on supermarket shelves, is it fair to specifically single out retailers as the main culprits?
Because of the nature of this report, the findings at retail level come up "quite strongly" Zwane says.
When we investigate formally these value chains we are alive to the fact that there are '100 steps' in between and at any point in those steps there could be a case to be answered for... but we do begin our screening at the retail level.Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission
We're saying it's the retailers simply because that is what the data we have shows us. There is an ongoing investigation into essential food products throughout the value chain.Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission
Part of the function of a publicly available report is to send a signal to the market saying that the Commission is vigilant and watching, and should we need to use the power given to us by the Act [to litigate] we will.Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission
It comes down to understanding the relationship between the measure of price increases versus cost increases, and comparing how this worked in the past to the present Zwane emphasizes.
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products
