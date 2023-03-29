Teen self-harm: 'One of the worst things you can do as a parent is brush it off'
Ray White interviews Dr Terri Henderson from the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
- About 60% of teens struggle with mental health issues
- Teenagers are using self-harm as a copying mechanism
- While it may appear that there's been an increase in self-harm, it could just be that we've become more aware of it
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, a suicide occurs every 40 seconds and an attempt is made every three seconds.
Henderson says that the most common form of self-harm is superficial cutting to the inner side of the forearm using a blade or pair of scissors.
She says that cutting oneself becomes a way of managing distress, as there's an understanding of 'if I can see the pain, it's physical evidence of what I'm feeling'.
It's difficult to understand, 'why is hurting myself' a form of relief?Dr Terri Henderson, Member– South African Society of Psychiatrists
Distinguishing between hormonal teen emotions and something more serious like mental health issues is very important, says Henderson.
She explains that two teenagers - one going through normal emotions will still be able to function in certain aspects of their life, while a teen who's struggling with depression will not and will often tend to isolate themselves.
Mental health definitely exists in teenagers.Dr Terri Henderson, Member– South African Society of Psychiatrists
Henderson adds that about 60% of teenagers are struggling with mental health issue and the response of a parent will make all the difference in helping the the teenager.
While it's quiet a frightening sight to witness and to come to terms with, Henderson says that a parent's immediate response should be to not overreact, but instead, acknowledge that your teen needs an intervention.
The worst thing that you can do in this situation is to minimise your teens distress and invalidate their feelings, she adds.
For a parent to minimise that or brush it off is possibly the worst thing a parent can do.Dr Terri Henderson, Member– South African Society of Psychiatrists
It's a cry for help that should never ever be ignored.Dr Terri Henderson, Member– South African Society of Psychiatrists
Henderson says if a teen is really battling they will be open to receiving help.
She adds that If a teen has attempted to commit suicide on more than one occasion and their depression is more severe, psychologists should get involved.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, contact:
- Emergency Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567
- 24hr Helpline: 0800 456 789
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
