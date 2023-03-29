Oscar Pistorius up for parole in Reeva Steenkamp's murder

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
Essop Pahad dies at 84 Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against aparthei... 6 July 2023 7:31 AM
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were workin... 6 July 2023 6:21 AM
View all Local
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart! We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments. 6 July 2023 9:26 AM
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart! We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments. 6 July 2023 9:26 AM
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Oscar Pistorius up for parole in Reeva Steenkamp's murder

29 March 2023 6:19 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius

At a hearing in Pretoria on Friday, a parole board will decide if the Blade Runner would be let out early - almost a decade after serving his 13-year sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius might be released from prison this week, a decade after he killed his girlfriend in a crime that gripped the world.

A parole board is to decide whether Pistorius should be let out early, after a hearing in Pretoria on Friday.

"The board must determine whether the purpose of imprisonment has been served," said Department of Correctional Services' spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo.

Pistorius, who is now 36, shot dead Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house.

He pleaded not guilty and denied that he killed Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Known worldwide as the "Blade Runner" because of his carbon-fibre prosthetics, he was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

Offenders in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.

Pistorius has served more than half, having started his term in 2014.

DECISION TIME

As part of his rehabilitation, Pistorius met Steenkamp's parents June and Barry in 2022, in a process authorities said aims to ensure inmates "acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large".

Reeva's mother June will attend the hearing to "make representations to the parole board" which will include both parents' victim impact statements, said Tania Koen, a lawyer representing the Steenkamps.

June's husband Barry is unable to travel due to ill health, Koen added.

Koen said she was not at liberty to discuss the Steenkamps' position on a possible release of their daughter's killer.

"They are going to make their submissions. And then obviously, the law will take its course," she said.

The board, normally made up of correctional services and community members, will consider whether an inmate has been rehabilitated or still poses a danger to society, said Kelly Phelps, a law professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

This will take into account the seriousness of the offence as well as Pistorius' behaviour behind bars, including whether he attended educational and life skills programs.

POSSIBLE CONDITIONS

Release on parole usually comes with some conditions, such as monitoring from authorities and duty to report to a community correction centre.

"It's very common to have things like alcohol restrictions, restrictions on your ability to own firearms... and to require participation in counselling," said Phelps.

Day parole, where the inmate returns to prison at night, and community service are also on the cards, said Nxumalo of the correctional services.

A year before killing Steenkamp, Pistorius became the first double amputee to race at the Olympics at the London 2012 games.

He then was a sporting icon admired worldwide and courted by sponsors.

But his achievements came crashing down after the killing, with his character and past closely scrutinised in a trial that made headlines around the world.

He was initially sentenced to six years in jail, but the term was later lengthened to 13 after the state appealed that it was unduly lenient.

Parole decisions are usually known the same day of the hearing or a day later, but Nxumalo hinted that in Pistorius's case "the decision may not be taken on the same".

If denied, the offender has the right to approach the courts for review.


This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius up for parole in Reeva Steenkamp's murder




29 March 2023 6:19 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius

More from Local

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

6 July 2023 8:44 AM

The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad, who passed away on 6 July 2023 at the age of 84. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Essop Pahad dies at 84

6 July 2023 7:31 AM

Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Forensic pathology services in Boksburg on 6 July 2023 after a suspected gas leak. It's believed that a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide leaked and killed those in the immediate area. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

6 July 2023 6:21 AM

The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems

5 July 2023 7:32 PM

Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue lights/ Pexels: Pixabay

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

5 July 2023 4:51 PM

"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’

5 July 2023 2:53 PM

The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Several of Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury vehicles have gone on auction. Photo: Twitter/@RSASIU

Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction

5 July 2023 2:41 PM

Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, holds a press conference in Algiers on 1 October 2022 following the CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle

5 July 2023 1:48 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

Local

Essop Pahad dies at 84

Local

Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NPA exploring legal options after G4S employees linked to Bester escape get bail

6 July 2023 9:57 AM

Zuma 'likely' to appeal ruling against the private prosecution of Ramaphosa

6 July 2023 8:51 AM

16 killed in suspected gas leak explosion in Boksburg

6 July 2023 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA