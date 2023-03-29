Nehawu won't budge on new public sector wage until 2022/23 deal reached
This article was first published by GroundUp. Author: Liezl Human
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says it will not consider the 2023-24 wage agreement with the government, which other unions have signed, until a deal is reached on 2022-23 wages.
Other unions in the public service concluded a 7.5% wage increase with the government for 2023-2024 following negotiations which began on 17 February. These include the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) and unions affiliated with the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).
But Nehawu says it is still negotiating last year’s settlement.
After strike action rocked the country for over a week, Nehawu and other unions reached an agreement on 14 March with the Department of Public Services and Administration to end the strike and return to the negotiating table over the 2022-23 wages.
The agreement said a “no work, no pay” principle would be applied but no employee would be disciplined for taking part in the strike.
Apart from Nehawu, unions involved in the 14 March deal included the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU), Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), and South African Policing Union (SAPU).
None of these unions has signed the 2023-24 deal.
According to Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi, the union’s “immediate priority” is to conclude 2022-2023 wage negotiations and then look into the issue of 2023-2024.
“We cannot go on without having resolved the dispute that led us to go on strike,” he said.
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More