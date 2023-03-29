Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind
Lester Kiewit speaks with Gerard Labuschagne, a Clinical Psychologist.
Bester is a convicted murderer and rapist
Labuschagne interviewed him in 2011
He says Bester is a skilled con man
Labuschagne is the former head of the SAPS investigative psychology section and interviewed Bester in 2011.
Bester presented himself as meek and mild and claimed he had a history of being sexually abused.
However, Labuschagne says Bester is a skilled con with previous convictions for fraud, and he would have been lying to him during the interview.
Whenever you interview or speak to this person you must accept that you cannot believe a word they are saying.Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist
FILE: Thabo Bester. Picture: Supplied
He says that Bester’s escape from prison is an example of an extremely successful con.
Labuschagne says Bester should be back behind bars and this should have been an absolute priority of the police as soon as he escaped.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind
