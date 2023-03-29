



On 29 March 1998, British Airways (BA) banned smoking on all flights.

Imagine, before this, people sat in smoky cabins for hours...

So, how did this happen?

• The first legislation to regulate smoking on airplanes came in the 1980s

• Initially airline companies were only compelled to separate smoking areas from non-smoking areas, but by the late 1980s all smoking was prohibited on all flights of less than two hours

• Smoking was only prohibited on all flights (international and domestic) a decade later

Thank goodness, we live in a world where we can just catch flights, not second-hand smoke.

Some bans are not so bad, don't you think?

This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights