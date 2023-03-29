Bring the family along for the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Xolani Machele, co-director of the Jozi Kota Festival about what to expect this year.
This year’s Jozi Kota Festival touches down at The Station in Newtown this weekend (1 April).
With the endless possibilities of what you can put in a kota, it is sure to be a tasteful and memorable occasion, says Machele.
You can find all of Johannesburg’s best kotas under one roof and you can decide who makes the best kota.
We have a variety of entertainment for everyone, as well as well-known artists… but we want people to come for the kotas.Xolani Machele, Co-director - Jozi Kota Festival
This is an opportunity for people to have the kotas they have been dreaming of and dying to taste, with entertainment suitable for the whole family.
We will have about 40 kota stalls that will be there to make sure everyone leaves there happy and [they] enjoyed the kotas.Xolani Machele, Co-director - Jozi Kota Festival
Here’s a summary of the event details:
Date: 1 April
Time: 10am to 10pm
Location: The Station, 140 Carr Street, Newtown
Tickets are still available on Computicket, from R50 to R300.
Parking is available for R50.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
