International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS
Olympic chiefs have recommended the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian athletes as individual neutrals, but have refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.
... athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as individual neutral athletes.Thomas Bach, President - IOC
Among other IOC recommendations, revealed by IOC president Thomas Bach, are that teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered, nor can athletes who actively support the war.
Ukraine is considering a boycott of the 2024 Paris Games if Russian or Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.
... teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered.Thomas Bach, President - IOC
The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions.Thomas Bach, President - IOC
Bach says that sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states must remain in place, which was first introduced after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38701709_hand-holding-paper-with-peace-of-ukraine.html?vti=lctkn4xi5xi3fmwwrs-1-5
More from Sport
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!
Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.Read More
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.Read More
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan
Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.Read More
'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh
South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday.Read More
David Notoane steps down as South Africa U23 head coach
The side failed to qualify for the Olympics and for the U23 AFCON after drawing 1-1 with Congo, with the Congolese winning the tie on away goals.Read More
'Proving rugby authorities are to blame for brain injuries will be a hurdle'
John Adderley speaks about over 200 former rugby players sending a claim letter to governing bodies because of brain injuriesRead More
More from World
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage
Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them.Read More
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
"Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment.Read More
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor
The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.Read More
Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years
A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.Read More
Pope Francis spends night in hospital after breathing issues
The pope was hospitalised and medical tests indicated a respiratory infection that was not due to COVID-19.Read More
[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!
Get your binoculars and family ready, because if you miss this rare sight, you will only get to see it again in 17 years time.Read More
R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour
Cocaine being smuggled into and through the country from South America is nothing new says Daily Maverick journalist, Caryn Dolley.Read More
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future
The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.Read More