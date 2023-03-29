Cilliers Brink is confident about overcoming challenges in the City of Tshwane
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Cilliers Brink, executive mayor of the City of Tshwane
-
Brink is confident the metro’s challenges can be overcome
-
He says it is essential to sort out Tshwane’s finances
Brink says that there is a challenge ahead to address the governance issues in the City of Tshwane and particularly to sort out the metro’s finances.
He says that the issues are not just about the devastating findings of the auditor-general, which flagged billions of rands in irregular expenditure earlier this year, but also deeper underlying issues.
If we do not put Tshwane’s finances on a healthy footing it will compromise service delivery. In fact, we risk becoming a C-grade metro if very decisive action is not taken now.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Despite the issues that the metro must overcome, Brink says he is optimistic about the future of the City of Tshwane.
It is going to be an enormous task, but I am quite confident that within our team, and in broader society in Tshwane, we can draw from talents in order to overcome these challenges.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
In addition to sorting out the metros finances, he says he wants to improve service delivery and reduce Tshwane's reliance on Eskom.
He adds that as mayor he does not want to treat all politics like war and wants to work with the opposition parties in council for the good of the metro. Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More