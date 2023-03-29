Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Cilliers Brink is confident about overcoming challenges in the City of Tshwane

29 March 2023 12:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
City of Tshwane
Bongani Bingwa
city of tshwane mayor
DA Democratic Alliance
Cilliers Brink

The Democratic Alliance's Cilliers Brink was elected mayor of Tshwane on Tuesday night.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Cilliers Brink, executive mayor of the City of Tshwane

  • Brink is confident the metro’s challenges can be overcome

  • He says it is essential to sort out Tshwane’s finances

Brink says that there is a challenge ahead to address the governance issues in the City of Tshwane and particularly to sort out the metro’s finances.

He says that the issues are not just about the devastating findings of the auditor-general, which flagged billions of rands in irregular expenditure earlier this year, but also deeper underlying issues.

If we do not put Tshwane’s finances on a healthy footing it will compromise service delivery. In fact, we risk becoming a C-grade metro if very decisive action is not taken now.

Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane

Despite the issues that the metro must overcome, Brink says he is optimistic about the future of the City of Tshwane.

FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) member and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) member and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

It is going to be an enormous task, but I am quite confident that within our team, and in broader society in Tshwane, we can draw from talents in order to overcome these challenges.

Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane

In addition to sorting out the metros finances, he says he wants to improve service delivery and reduce Tshwane's reliance on Eskom.

He adds that as mayor he does not want to treat all politics like war and wants to work with the opposition parties in council for the good of the metro. Listen to the interview above for more.




