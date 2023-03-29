191 sexual misconduct cases reported against teachers - ONLY 4 held accountable
Africa Melane interviews George Moroasui, Legal and Ethics Manager at South African Council for Educators (SACE).
Young girls at school are the main victims of teachers' sexual misconduct.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga recently revealed that 191 cases of sexual misconduct have been reported to SACE.
Moroasui says the number is almost certainly higher as many cases go unreported.
It is a high number, and this is what has been reported. Most cases go unreported.George Moroasui, Legal and ethics manager - SACE
Motshekga was responding to written questions from the Democratic Alliance in parliament and added that only four teachers had been held accountable.
Some families are complicit in the cases going unreported to protect the identity of their child for fear of being victimised.
During an investigation phase, you don’t get cooperation from the victim or parents. These learners are afraid to speak for fear of victimisation sometimes from their peers or some of the colleagues of these teachers forcing them not to cooperate.George Moroasui, Legal and ethics manager - SACE
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
