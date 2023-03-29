'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women





Zain Johnson chats to movie director, Sam Nell and actress, Shannon Esra about their latest and proudly South African film, 'Do Your Worst' which premiered on Netflix on 10 March.

For a preview of the film and its meaning, listen below:

If you missed it, this movie is about a single, struggling actress on the precipice of 40 who's been kicked out of her home and shamed on her birthday by her best friend during her party - setting off chaotic events where the journey to self love and acceptance happens.

Nell says the film is absolutely not about women being objects of desire and more about finding ourselves.

In cinema we want women to appear a certain way or women always have to be so because they're objects of desire for men or male characters in the film and this is a film that's absolutely not about those things. It's about our imperfections and falling in love with ourselves as we are... we're making bad decisions and making them gleefully, but also dealing with the consequences of that, especially in friendships. Sam Nell, Director - 'Do Your Worst'

Nell also says that she describes 'Do Your Worst' as...

It's a romcom set in the least romantic city on Earth, which is Joburg and I love this place dearly. Sam Nell, Director - 'Do Your Worst'

Esra describes the film for being 'incredibly relatable' and 'funny', especially when life doesn't go as 'planned'...

I think that there's a lot of pressure... there are alot of voices around us that sometimes ring a lot louder than the ones from within. So... to silence those voices and to really dig a little deeper, I think that can be a struggle for a lot of people. We have this thing we need to live up to and really we just got to find purpose. Shannon Esra, Actress - 'Do Your Worst'

Add this one to your watch list because it:

• Made Netflix's top 10 most watched list in South Africa

• Was produced in just 18 days in the streets of Jozi

• **It's a contemporary example of many women's lived reality in South Africa that's 'relatable', 'funny' and a true testament to what happens when women are pushed out of their comfort zones**

As Esra and Nell say, the film is all about learning from our mistakes and creating the life we want as women, not the life we're told or conditioned to have - we love that these kinds of stories are represented.

Give the trailer a watch below. Warning, you'll behooked - if so, watch on Netflix.

