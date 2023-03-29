Talented trio from Joburg invited to audition for America’s Got Talent
Singing trio from Johannesburg, Biko’s Manna, are taking the world by storm!
The sibling trio – Biko (16), Manna (13) and Mfundo (8) – were recently invited to audition for America’s Got Talent.
A number of videos by the group have gone viral across their social media pages, garnering a following of hundreds of thousands.
With Biko on the guitar, Manna’s stunning vocals and Mfundo’s adorable dance moves, the trio got South African’s singing along.
@bikosmanna The baritone is done by #TauLion 😂🦁🤍 golden hour Song by @JVKE Covered by Biko’sManna #BikoStar #MannaHero #TauLion #BikosManna #BKMN ♬ original sound - BikosManna
It is no surprise that these siblings have grown up loving music as they are the offspring of singer and actress Ayanda Nhlangothi and Sebone Rangata, who often perform together at the Maboneng Precinct.
We definitely can’t wait to see these siblings on our screens, following in the footsteps of the likes of the Ndlovu Youth Choir who also gained immense fame on the international talent competition.
This article first appeared on 947 : Talented trio from Joburg invited to audition for America’s Got Talent
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BikosManna
More from Lifestyle
It's International Transgender Day of Visibility! Here's how to celebrate...
On 31 March, we celebrate transgender people and raise awareness around discrimination. Here's how to show your support.Read More
Rise of Gen Z 'Luddites': Young adults increasingly turn their backs on tech
Trend spotter Brett Rogers explains why 'Luddites' (a subculture from the 1800s that eschewed high technology) are coming back.Read More
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index
The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.Read More
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.Read More
Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights
This year’s edition of the Beautiful Things exhibition promises to bring the very best in local crafters, all under one roof.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
[WATCH] Oopsie!!! Injured woman on crutches injures herself, AGAIN!!
Strangely, the woman's daughter does not seem bothered to help her up.Read More
How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)
Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.Read More
Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?
EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.Read More