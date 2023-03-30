How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Ian Pettey, Managing Director of Africa at Crown Relocations.

The five most popular destinations for South African emigrants are the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States

Shipping containers, depending on their size, can cost anywhere between R40 000 and R1 million

Other costs to take into consideration when emigrating are for visas and accommodation

Are you thinking about relocating abroad?

© moovstock/123rf.com

Moving to a new country can be both exciting and overwhelming.

Packing up your home to move abroad requires more detailed planning and preparation than a domestic move.

All of this comes at a cost, but how much?

Pettey weighs in:

There are two sizes of containers to transport your furniture – a 20ft which will work for a two-bedroom house, and a 40ft which will work for a larger home

To transport your goods from South Africa to the UK with a 20ft container costs about R120 000

To transport your goods from South Africa to Australia with a 20ft container, it will cost about R200 000

You could cut costs by sharing a 20ft container, which will cost about R40 000 to the UK and R60 000 to Australia

If you have a lot of furniture, depending on where you're going, the most expensive container can cost close to R1 million

Additional costs to take into consideration when emigrating are applying for visas and getting accommodation

Pettey says that in some countries they require 12 months of rent to be paid in advance.

You need a lot of start-up capital. Ian Pettey, Managing Director of Africa – Crown Relocations

Every country, whenever you're applying for a visa or a work permit, they'd want to see that you've got a substantial amount of money in your account; that you won't become a burden on their economy. Ian Pettey, Managing Director of Africa – Crown Relocations

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.