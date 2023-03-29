Take on Joburg’s best escape rooms





On the hunt for a brain-training, challenging, but fun day out with your family and friends?

Johannesburg has a great selection of escape rooms that are sure to keep you guessing.

In case you didn’t know, escape rooms are designated rooms, often themed, that are filled with physical adventure games that players need to decipher in order to unlock the room to ultimately escape.

It’s all about putting your thinking caps on, using your instincts and outsmarting the room.

With the combination of competition, mystery and adventure, escape rooms have grown rapid popularity across the world.

Looking to take on the challenge and explore the unknown?

Look no further because we have a few escape rooms right here in Johannesburg that are sure to keep you busy.

Lostland (Rivonia)

Lostland Escape Room in Norwood has a number of themed rooms that offer an array of puzzles that are sure to keep teams busy.

Location: Suite 1,2 Rivonia Centre, 369 Rivonia Boulevard, Corner 11th Avenue & Rivonia Road, Rivonia, Sandton

Details: 011 803 0386/072 456 0639 or info@lostland.co.za

Hashtag Escape (Norwood)

With three rooms on offer, there is something for everyone at Hashtag Escape.

If you are looking to play from home, you can check out their virtual 3D Escape Puzzle Game on their website.

Location: 39 Grant Avenue, Norwood, Johannesburg (corner of Grant Avenue and Iris Road)

Details: 072 235 4982 or info@hashtagescape.co.za

Brainwaves Escape Rooms (Centurion)

Brainwaves Escape Room is the first of its kind in Centurion with six differently themed rooms.

Gather your crew and solve the captivating puzzles in an hour (preferably less) to complete your mission and escape.

Location: 276 West Avenue, Die Hoewes, Centurion

Details: 067 864 3819 or info@brainwavesescape.com

The Great Escape (Pineslopes)

The Great Escape has various games on offer, challenging players to solve puzzles in teams of two to six people.

Work together to uncover the hidden clues to complete your mission and escape the room in under 60 minutes.

Location: Design & Decor Centre, corner of Forest Road and Sunset Road, Pineslopes, Fourways

Details: 076 362 0765 or info@thegr8escape.co.za

Escape Room (Dunkeld)

One of Joburg’s original puzzle rooms, Escape Room offers 60-minute challenges for teams of two to seven people.

The experience promises to take you to another time and place where you’ll need to keep your wits about you to escape.

Location: 1st Floor Dunkeld West Centre, corner Jan Smuts Avenue and Bompas Road, Dunkled West

Details: 061 586 6285 or info@escaperoom.co.za

