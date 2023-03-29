More distressed home sales? Expected hike will bring prime lending rate to 11%
Bruce Whitfield talks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanaziabout the impact on the economy in terms of the real cost of home loans.
- The Reserve Bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points on Thursday
- That would take the repo rate to 7.75% and the prime lending rate to 11%
- FNB says about 17% of property sales that take place at the moment are due to financial pressure
The Reserve Bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.
It's widely expected that consumers will have to take on another rate increase, probably of another 25 basis points.
That would take the repo rate to 7.75% and the prime lending rate to 11% (from the current 10.75%).
RELATED: Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing
Bruce Whitfield talks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi about the impact on the economy in terms of the real cost of home loans.
He asks Mkhwanazi to quantify the effect of the rate hike cycle on a mortgage of R2 million.
They've seen the average instalment almost double since the Reserve Bank started hiking interest rates in November 2021, Mkhwanazi says.
On a R2 million bond you can estimate somewhere around R18 000 to R19 000, and it was somewhere from around R11 000 when the interest rates were at their lowest.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB
Mkhwanazi says mortgage distress can be seen especially at the lower end of the market.
"That's where your LTVs (loan to value) are actually higher, so there's a higher reliance on credit for those home owners as opposed to your higher income earners who have a slighly lower LTV."
We are concerned about the level of distress selling at the moment, but at this rate it is not something that we've never seen before.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB
Our quarterly survey estimates that about 17% of all sales that take place at the moment are due to financial pressure, so those owners would then look for a cheaper property. It has come down slightly from around 20% in the fourth quarter of 2022.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB
Mkhwanazi says he suspects it's mainly the first-time buyers who took advantage of the historically low interest rates during the pandemic that are being squeezed now.
We are also starting to be concerned about the level of delinquencies... All indications at this stage suggest that this pressure is mainly in the lower end of the market.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More distressed home sales? Expected hike will bring prime lending rate to 11%
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
More from Local
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More