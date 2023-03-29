More distressed home sales? Expected hike will bring prime lending rate to 11%





Bruce Whitfield talks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanaziabout the impact on the economy in terms of the real cost of home loans.

- The Reserve Bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points on Thursday

- That would take the repo rate to 7.75% and the prime lending rate to 11%

- FNB says about 17% of property sales that take place at the moment are due to financial pressure

The Reserve Bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

It's widely expected that consumers will have to take on another rate increase, probably of another 25 basis points.

That would take the repo rate to 7.75% and the prime lending rate to 11% (from the current 10.75%).

Bruce Whitfield talks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi about the impact on the economy in terms of the real cost of home loans.

He asks Mkhwanazi to quantify the effect of the rate hike cycle on a mortgage of R2 million.

They've seen the average instalment almost double since the Reserve Bank started hiking interest rates in November 2021, Mkhwanazi says.

On a R2 million bond you can estimate somewhere around R18 000 to R19 000, and it was somewhere from around R11 000 when the interest rates were at their lowest. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB

Mkhwanazi says mortgage distress can be seen especially at the lower end of the market.

"That's where your LTVs (loan to value) are actually higher, so there's a higher reliance on credit for those home owners as opposed to your higher income earners who have a slighly lower LTV."

We are concerned about the level of distress selling at the moment, but at this rate it is not something that we've never seen before. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB

Our quarterly survey estimates that about 17% of all sales that take place at the moment are due to financial pressure, so those owners would then look for a cheaper property. It has come down slightly from around 20% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB

Mkhwanazi says he suspects it's mainly the first-time buyers who took advantage of the historically low interest rates during the pandemic that are being squeezed now.

We are also starting to be concerned about the level of delinquencies... All indications at this stage suggest that this pressure is mainly in the lower end of the market. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist - FNB

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More distressed home sales? Expected hike will bring prime lending rate to 11%