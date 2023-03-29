Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Shoprite expands into clothing with launch of 'Uniq' brand and stores

The first Uniq standalone store is set to open in Cape Town on Thursday, to be followed with more outlets very soon.

Bruce Whitfield discusses this development with Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer at Makwe Fund Managers.

- Shoprite is set to open its first Uniq clothing store in Cape Town's Canal Walk Shopping Centre on Thursday

- Eight more outlets will reportedly open their doors in the next month

@ lanastock/123rf.com
@ lanastock/123rf.com

Shoprite is expanding again, with the launch of a clothing brand called "Uniq" in standalone stores.

The first outlet will open at Cape Town's Canal Walk Shopping Centre on Thursday.

Eight more will reportedly follow in the next month.

Bruce Whitfield discusses this development with Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer at Makwe Fund Managers.

People are looking for value for money... Checkers have been proving themselves not just with the lower LSM but now they're also trying to give the likes of Woolworths a run for their money when it comes to the higher end... It's worth their while to try this as well.

Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer - Makwe Fund Managers

Food inflation is on a seemingly unstoppable upward trend, which makes clothing an attractive option for retailers.

The likes of Pick n Pay are still able to make a good margin in this sector, so there is room to play around comments Masilela.

The move to sourcing not only food and household wares from supermarkets but clothing as well seems to be a global trend as consumers search for value for money.

Will Pick n Pay Clothing, Ackermans, Pep, Mr Price and even H&M be among those businesses shaking in their boots at the prospect of a new competitor?

Shoprite don't go to war unarmed... When they choose to do something they choose to do it seriously and they'll do it at scale... They will probably follow up with an aggressive rollout.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Shoprite has a "very decent" balance sheet and would be able to roll out as many clothing stores as they can, Masilela agrees.

I think what will be critical is if they can also, going forward, copy what the Foschini Group is doing which is trying to source most of the clothing locally... Not only they but the whole value chain stream will benefit. That will be excellent for the country.

Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer - Makwe Fund Managers

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite expands into clothing with launch of 'Uniq' brand and stores




