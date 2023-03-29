'Proving rugby authorities are to blame for brain injuries will be a hurdle'
Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent, John Adderley.
-
Former rugby players have claimed to have suffered brain injuries from the sport
-
Adderley says it could be a huge legal hurdle to overcome to prove governing bodies should provide care
A number of former rugby players have suffered neurological issues because of the sport over the years.
As a result, over 200 former athletes in the United Kingdom are taking this issue to sports governing bodies, including World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union.
One of the neurological issues that players have been experiencing is early onset dementia.
Adderley says that as they have learned more about what happens on the pitch and the impact of this contact sport, people have made a connection between this and brain injuries.
These players have claimed that not enough was done to adequately protect them and believe the rugby authorities should carry the blame and the costs.
When you have got more than 200 former rugby players making a joint claim, then maybe they are going to make their presence felt.John Adderley, International Correspondent
Adderley says that it is going to be a huge legal hurdle that these players will have to overcome to prove that the authorities are to blame and should pay for their care.
He says World Rugby has stated they cannot comment on the specifics of the claims, but they care deeply about every member of the rugby family.
Listen to the interview above for more. Topic starts at 05:00.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Proving rugby authorities are to blame for brain injuries will be a hurdle'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3037915_rugby-ball-on-the-playing-field-.html?vti=nhn5vgaz8dgl03qa16-1-27
