[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!

29 March 2023 4:55 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Planets jupiter and venus
2040
SAAO
South African Astronomical Observatory
telescope
planets
Daniel Cunnama

Get your binoculars and family ready, because if you miss this rare sight, you will only get to see it again in 17 years time.

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Daniel Cunnama, science engagement astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.

  • On Tuesday 28 March and Wednesday 29 March, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be aligned
  • Mercury and Uranus will be a bit more challenging to spot with the naked eye
  • The next time that all five planets will be aligned will be in 2040

For the last time until 2040, all five planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus – will be aligned and visible in the night sky.

Cunnama says that the planets will be setting on the western horizon, so trying to spot the planets from Newlands for example wouldn't be suitable.

He adds that Jupiter will set about 40 minutes after the sun has set, followed by the rest of the planets.

All planets apart from Mercury and Uranus will be visible with the naked eye and Cunnama recommends making use of a telescope or binoculars to see Mercury and Uranus .

If you have a small telescope available, then you could possibly spot Mercury and Uranus, otherwise just enjoy the rest.

Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer – South African Astronomical Observatory

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!




