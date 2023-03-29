[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!
Amy MacIver interviews Dr Daniel Cunnama, science engagement astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.
- On Tuesday 28 March and Wednesday 29 March, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be aligned
- Mercury and Uranus will be a bit more challenging to spot with the naked eye
- The next time that all five planets will be aligned will be in 2040
For the last time until 2040, all five planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus – will be aligned and visible in the night sky.
T 4600 - What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too .. pic.twitter.com/eEob2dBxAJ' Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2023
Cunnama says that the planets will be setting on the western horizon, so trying to spot the planets from Newlands for example wouldn't be suitable.
He adds that Jupiter will set about 40 minutes after the sun has set, followed by the rest of the planets.
All planets apart from Mercury and Uranus will be visible with the naked eye and Cunnama recommends making use of a telescope or binoculars to see Mercury and Uranus .
If you have a small telescope available, then you could possibly spot Mercury and Uranus, otherwise just enjoy the rest.Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer – South African Astronomical Observatory
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186716974_astrology-deep-space-and-its-planets-aligned.html
More from World
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight
There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.Read More
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown
The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown.Read More
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets
After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges.Read More
Vladimir Putin is creating a generation of 'toddler troops' in Russia
Preschool children in Russia are learning military tactics.Read More
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South?
Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise.Read More
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand
Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry.Read More
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia
Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses.Read More
Israeli forces launch military offensive in Jenin refugee camp
The Israeli military has launched a massive offensive in the West Bank.Read More