Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog
John Perlman interviews Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb.
- New occupations are constantly being added to the critical skills list
*The list addresses skills shortages in the market
*Home Affairs backlog is causing a bottleneck for those applying for work visas to SA, says XPatweb's Marisa Jacobs
The Critical Skills List is a gazetted publication listing all skills that the South African government considers necessary to stimulate economic growth, however cannot be sourced within the country, and therefore has to be outsourced.
The list was previously updated in 2014 and again in February and August 2022.
Xpatweb launched its annual Critical Skills Survey in 2017, which gives employers the opportunity to identify the critical skills that's needed for their company and share their requirements with policymakers via Xpatweb.
Jacobs says that their Critical Skills Survey and the national Critical Skills List are aligned with one another in terms of the shortage of skills in the market at the moment.
She adds that the skills list is well-researched and constantly evolving, adding new occupations to the list.
Jacobs says that the Home Affairs backlog presents a challenge as it impacts all visas, specifically work visas, which affects the country's economy.
There is a lag between identifying the need for a skill, finding the person with the relevant skills and submitting the application, she adds.
When preparing for a work visa, under the critical skills section of the application, an individual needs to prove that they've got the necessary qualifications, explains Jacobs. This is a new requirement which requires applicants to meet the minimum National Quality Standard (NQS).
Following that, the application then needs to be approved by the South African Qualification Authorities (SAQA).
Lastly, the individual needs to be registered with a professional body in South Africa, that can attest that the individual is in fact critically skilled.
This can take several months, says Jacobs.
From a Home Affairs perspective, their mandate is to enable businesses to bring in skills.Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director – Xpatweb
The Department [of Home Affairs] is definitely open and understand the challenges of business and they would like to enable more the importing of skills when needed.Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director – Xpatweb
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/passport_airport.html
More from Politics
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa
In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him.Read More
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More