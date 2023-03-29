David Notoane steps down as South Africa U23 head coach

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Opinion
Latest Local
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power. 6 July 2023 9:33 AM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
View all Local
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng Get ready for some old school muscle car action. 5 July 2023 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent 50 Cent turns 48 years old today and we're celebrating with some of his greatest hits. 6 July 2023 9:44 AM
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart! We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments. 6 July 2023 9:26 AM
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
David Notoane steps down as South Africa U23 head coach

29 March 2023 7:33 PM
by Michael Pedro
David Notoane
SA Under 23
#MSW

The side failed to qualify for the Olympics and for the U23 AFCON after drawing 1-1 with Congo, with the Congolese winning the tie on away goals.

Robert Marawa speaks to David Notoane, head coach of the SA Under 23 team.

Under 23 national football coach, David Notoane announced exclusively on #MSW on Wednesday that he is leaving his post as head coach of the team.

The side failed to qualify for the Olympics and for the U23 AFCON after drawing 1-1 with Congo after, as the Congolese won the tie on away goals.

Notoane has been in charge of the team since 2022 but has failed to win any of the last 9 games.

The 54-year-old told Robert Marawa that there are a number of factors contributing to the downfall of the team but that ultimately the buck stops with him.

Of course it was a very emotional moment after the game. Very drained after a long trip and had a long night digesting everything. We were good enough to win the games with the chances we created. Our challenges were in the preparation and cohesion in the team with the timeline that we had to work with.

David Notoane, South Africa U23 Head Coach

It’s a huge personal draw back for me. We failed and when you fail you have to take accountability and that’s on me. You have to accept it and dust yourself off.

David Notoane, South Africa U23 Head Coach

Notoane added that he is still committed to serving football in the country but that governing bodies like the PSL and SAFA need to do more when it comes to the U23 age group and to overall football development in South Africa.

coverjpg

Watch below for the full interview with David Notoane:


This article first appeared on 947 : David Notoane steps down as South Africa U23 head coach




