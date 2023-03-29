'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh





Robert Marawa speaks to Sudesh Singh, Sports director at the South African Football Coaches Association.

Sports director at the South African Football Coaches Association, Sudesh Singh says it's great that Bafana Bafana has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, but what happens next will be more important.

South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday.

Speaking on #MSW, Singh says coach Hugo Broos has to be given credit.

He [Broos] was very brave and bold to make the changes that he did and to get the result. The main thing now is that the team qualified and that is something to celebrate, but what happens next, this is the challenging part going forward because we can’t play every game as a scrap. We were lacking players with a strong attitude that also play quality football, we have a few of those guys now and they need to be involved during games”. Sudesh Singh, Sports Director - South African Football Coaches Association

Singh added that South African football needs to stick to one identity through all levels to ensure future success.

If we stick to our strengths and have a concept to play around with a coach that allows the players to express themselves, that is our strength as South African football. The slack that Broos took after the first game and to bring in some unknown players for such a crucial game is risky but it paid off. Sudesh Singh, Sports Director - South African Football Coaches Association

Bafana must be challenging for major titles, qualification should be a given and we should be going to the semifinals and final of tournaments like AFCON. I think at AFCON, making the quarterfinals is the minimum requirement and anything after that is a bonus. Sudesh Singh, Sports Director - South African Football Coaches Association

Watch below for the full interview with Sudesh Singh:

