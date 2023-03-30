Health Department confirms 10 cases of cholera in Gauteng





JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng has at least 10 known cases of cholera. So confirmed the national Department of Health.

The department announced an additional four infections on Wednesday. This came weeks after six other cases were detected in the province.

One person has so far died from the bacterial disease - which mainly spreads through contaminated water and food.

According to the Department of Health, the four new positive cholera cases followed baptism ceremonies at Gauteng’s rivers.

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale explained: “Cases number 7 and 8 are a couple from Diepsloot who were admitted at Helen Joseph Hospital on 21 March 2023 with acute watery diarrhoea and severe dehydration.

“Both the wife and the husband mentioned they were baptised at the Jukskei River where they also drank water from the river and experienced health complications…”

He said the woman who baptised the couple also tested positive for cholera.

“She also drank water from the same river during baptism. She was detected by the health response team during contact tracing and investigation having diarrhoea and vomiting.”

Mohale added that a 10-year-old child was also diagnosed in Katlehong – east of Johannesburg.

“It was also established that a girl and her mother were baptised with other church members at Klip River a week earlier. She was admitted and her test results confirmed positive.”

KEY FACTS ABOUT CHOLERA FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Most of those infected will have no or mild symptoms and can be successfully treated with oral re-hydration solution.

A global strategy on cholera control, Ending Cholera: a global roadmap to 2030, with a target to reduce cholera deaths by 90% was launched in 2017.

Researchers have estimated that each year there are 1.3 to 4.0million cases of cholera, and 21 000 to 143 000 deaths worldwide due to cholera (1)

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated.

Provision of safe water and sanitation is critical to prevent and control the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Severe cases will need rapid treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

Oral cholera vaccines should be used in conjunction with improvements in water and sanitation to control cholera outbreaks and for prevention in areas known to be high risk for cholera.

This article first appeared on EWN : Health Department confirms 10 cases of cholera in Gauteng