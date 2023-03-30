Lamola to have final say on convicted killer Donovan Moodley's parole
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola will have the final say on the parole of convicted killer Donovan Moodley.
This followed the recommendation of the Johannesburg Correctional Services' parole board that he be denied bail.
Moodley was found guilty of the abduction and murder of student Leigh Matthews in 2004. In 2005, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for extortion.
READ: We've not had time to heal, says Leigh Matthews' family
Moodley’s matter was heard by a parole board for the second time on Wednesday, after the initial decision to deny him parole was reviewed and set aside by the Johannesburg High Court.
However, the board upheld its recommendation that he was not fit for parole.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Moodley’s matter must go through a specific process because he was serving a life sentence.
“The parole board will make a recommendation. The profile will then move to the National Council for Correctional Services, which will also interrogate that profile and make its own recommendation.
"Ultimately, it will get to the minister, who will make his own recommendation.”
Moodley also wanted the courts to rule on whether Lamola and the parole board were in contempt of court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola to have final say on convicted killer Donovan Moodley's parole
More from Local
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More