Mpho Phalatse vying for DA leadership at the weekends Federal Congress
Bongani Bingwa speaks with the DA's Mpho Phalatse.
-
Phalatse and John Steenhuisen are the candidates for leadership of the DA
-
Phalatse says she has grown exponentially in her political career
Phalatse, who was previously the mayor of Johannesburg, is one of the candidates campaigning for the leadership of the DA.
The other is the current DA leader, John Steenhuisen.
Phalatse joined the DA in 2015 and she says that, while this is not a very long political career, she has grown a lot in this time.
I would say I grew quite exponentially in a short space of time.Mpho Phalatse, DA Politician
Phalatse says she is aware of the perception of the party, as a number of leaders have left the DA. She says she has put herself forward as the leader because she wants to make a difference internally.
She believes the DA is a credible alternative to the ANC in 2024 and wants to lead the charge to rally the masses behind the party.
Listen to the interview above for more.
