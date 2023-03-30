Streaming issues? Report here
Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years

30 March 2023 12:48 PM
by Keely Goodall

A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent John Adderely.

  • Max Woosey camped outside for three full years

  • He raised over £700 000

  • His initial goal was £100

Max Woosey, from Devon in the United Kingdom, has been camping outside every night for three years to raise money for a local hospice.

While he initially planned to camp to raise £100, he ended up raising more than £700 000, breaking a world record in the process.

He was inspired by a neighbour of his, who passed away from cancer.

Before his death, the neighbour gave Max his tent and told him to go have an adventure.

According to Adderly, he mostly camped in his back garden but set up his tent in a few other places, including by 10 Downing street while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

Woosey stuck to his challenge in all weather conditions, even when the tent collapsed while he was trying to put it up in high winds.

He has gone through about 15 tents, he reckons, over the last three years.

John Adderely, International Correspondent

After three full years, Max is finally heading back inside, with a message to the world that children are capable of a lot more than people may think.

Listen to the interview for more (skip to **3:24).**




30 March 2023 12:48 PM
by Keely Goodall

