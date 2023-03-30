Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent John Adderely.
-
Max Woosey camped outside for three full years
-
He raised over £700 000
-
His initial goal was £100
Max Woosey, from Devon in the United Kingdom, has been camping outside every night for three years to raise money for a local hospice.
While he initially planned to camp to raise £100, he ended up raising more than £700 000, breaking a world record in the process.
He was inspired by a neighbour of his, who passed away from cancer.
Before his death, the neighbour gave Max his tent and told him to go have an adventure.
According to Adderly, he mostly camped in his back garden but set up his tent in a few other places, including by 10 Downing street while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.
Woosey stuck to his challenge in all weather conditions, even when the tent collapsed while he was trying to put it up in high winds.
He has gone through about 15 tents, he reckons, over the last three years.John Adderely, International Correspondent
I have now been camping out for 3 years! The best adventure of my life ⛺️ pic.twitter.com/yMPneLTTCL' The Boy In The Tent (@TheBoyInTheTent) March 29, 2023
The best 3 years of my life ⛺️ pic.twitter.com/WTpSWif7BJ' The Boy In The Tent (@TheBoyInTheTent) March 29, 2023
After three full years, Max is finally heading back inside, with a message to the world that children are capable of a lot more than people may think.
Listen to the interview for more (skip to **3:24).**
Source : Twitter
