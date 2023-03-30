ANC, EFF coalition poised to unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni appears to have resigned itself to the fact that it will take to the opposition benches after Thursday's motion of no confidence in Executive Mayor Tania Campbell.
With the speaker and chief whip positions already occupied by African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors respectively, Campbell is the last person standing from the DA coalition that has been governing the city since November 2021.
This is the second motion of no confidence Campbell will be facing within six months.
After more than 15 months, the ANC and EFF coalition is finally on the verge of removing the DA-led multiparty coalition from government.
In February, council voted to repeal a by-law that required a six-month period to pass before the same motion is presented to council.
The previous by-law would see the ANC and EFF waiting until May to submit another motion of no confidence in Campbell. DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said it was always going to be difficult to keep control of the municipality with a minority government.
"We really encourage our own councillors to continue to do the work they have been doing that is representing the communities that is representing them, that is to keep the government to account irrespective of who the government of the day will be."
Thursday's motion is expected to pass since the ANC and EFF have a majority of votes in council.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC, EFF coalition poised to unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter
More from Politics
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa
In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him.Read More
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
More from Local
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More