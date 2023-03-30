[WATCH] Nostalgia: Remember SABC 1's 'Simunye We Are One' TV theme?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How old were you when SABC 1 introduced its popular theme from the 90s: 'Simunye We are One'?
Indulge in nostalgia by watching the retro video below:
@ray_harvest #simunyeweareone #nostalgia #gratefulforlife #foryou #rayharvest #fypシ #oldsouthafrica ♬ original sound - Ray Harvest
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37313663_old-vintage-television-or-tv-in-room.html?vti=muyyiqa9aiqj5hxu2m-1-88
More from Local
Is your perfectionism paralysing you?
Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.Read More
[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins
There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa.Read More
Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama
Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.Read More
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'
Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.Read More
[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo
True crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht gives insight on how serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo ended up behind bars.Read More
Cosatu slams former general secretary for saying they're ‘not about the workers’
Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike this week, but some believe their demands have nothing to do with workers.Read More
City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September
The City of Johannesburg aims to receive unused generated electricity from registered customers from as early as September.Read More
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More