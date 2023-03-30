It’s MC Hammer’s 61st birthday!

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power. 6 July 2023 9:33 AM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
Essop Pahad dies at 84 Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against aparthei... 6 July 2023 7:31 AM
View all Local
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart! We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments. 6 July 2023 9:26 AM
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent 50 Cent turns 48 years old today and we're celebrating with some of his greatest hits. 6 July 2023 9:44 AM
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart! We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments. 6 July 2023 9:26 AM
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Celebrities

It’s MC Hammer’s 61st birthday!

30 March 2023 12:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Hip hop
MC Hammer

‘U Can’t Touch This’ hit-maker, MC Hammer, celebrates his 61st birthday today!

Happy birthday to legendary star, MC Hammer!

Stanley Kirk Burrell, better known by his stage name MC Hammer, was born on 30 March, 1962 in California.

The legendary American rapper is known for his flashy dance moves and hit songs _U Can’t Touch This, 2 Legit 2 Quit _and Pumps and a Bump.

He rose to rapid fame in the mid-1990s, winning multiple awards.

Here are six facts that you probably didn’t know about MC Hammer:

1) He was first discovered by the Oakland A's

Before he became the legendary MC Hammer, he was recruited by the Oakland A’s baseball team.

At just 11 years old he was hired to come work as a bat boy.

The A’s players, coming off their third consecutive World Series victory at the time, nicknames the new kid ‘Hammer’ as he bore resemblance to ‘Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, the team dominating hitter.

2) A ‘forefather’ of pop rap

MC Hammer is considered a ‘forefather’ and pioneering innovator of the pop rap genre.

The music genre includes fusing rhythm-based lyricism of hip-hop music with pop music’s preference for melodious vocals and catchy tunes.

3) Mocked for his music and dance moves

He was often mocked for his lyrics and dancing abilities.

_3rd Bass, The D.O.C. _and Ice Cube mocked the rapper in their music videos.

via GIPHY

4) More than 50-million records sold worldwide

MC Hammer has sold more than 50-million records worldwide.

His was the first hip-hop artist to achieve diamond status for an album with his third studio album, Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em.

Since then, only a handful of rappers, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem and OutKast, have managed to hit diamond status.

5) He was part of the 'Rocky' soundtrack

Two songs off his debut album, Feel My Power, were used in the 1990 film, Rocky V.

_That’s What I Said _and the album’s title track _Feel My Power _were included on the film's soundtrack.

6) He enlisted in the Navy for three years

Discouraged by his studies at a local college, and unable to win a place in a professional baseball organisation, MC Hammer joined the United States Navy for three years.

He served as a Petty Officer Third Class Aviation Store Keeper in California.


This article first appeared on 947 : It’s MC Hammer’s 61st birthday!




30 March 2023 12:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Hip hop
MC Hammer

More from Celebrities

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently

26 May 2023 1:28 PM

In a recent interview, Cher speaks about Tina Turner's strength as she approached her final days and the 'perfect' friendship they shared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard. Photo: Twitter/@Lloyiso_rsa

Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard

12 April 2023 1:40 PM

'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waxwork statue of Bruce Willis. © askoldsb/123rf.com

'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia

17 February 2023 7:04 AM

Bruce Willis' family on Thursday announced that the actor has been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia, a "cruel disease".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!

17 February 2023 6:42 AM

Let's celebrate some of our most memorable moments of the famed cricketer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82

16 February 2023 7:47 AM

The "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years BC" actress reportedly died after a brief illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ASL Interpreter Justina Miles

[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral

13 February 2023 7:37 AM

Justina Miles went viral for her enthusiastic performance as she signed Rihanna's Halftime Show for the Super Bowl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time

10 February 2023 11:29 AM

Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Dr Dre, Janet Jackson and so many more have graced the Super Bowl stage in its history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Michael B. Jordan at the South African premiere of 'Creed II' in Sandton. Picture: Supplied

Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!

10 February 2023 10:46 AM

Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s 36th birthday with these seven films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today

6 February 2023 12:21 PM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buzzfuss/123rf

Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

6 February 2023 12:20 PM

In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

Local

Essop Pahad dies at 84

Local

Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

DA wants parts of Ramaphosa's response to Putin arrest warrant publicised

6 July 2023 11:31 AM

NPA exploring legal options after G4S employees linked to Bester escape get bail

6 July 2023 9:57 AM

Zuma 'likely' to appeal ruling against the private prosecution of Ramaphosa

6 July 2023 8:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA