Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State
- Lesotho lawmakers have met to discuss reclaiming swathes of territory from South Africa
- The people of Lesotho (Basotho) lived in these areas until they were seized by the apartheid government
- The debate is scheduled to continue on Thursday (today)
On Wednesday, lawmakers in Lesotho met to discuss whether the country should seek to reclaim large pieces of land from South Africa, which was forcibly seized by the apartheid government.
Tsepo Lipholo, an opposition MP aims to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces 'Lesotho's territory'.
Friedman adds that Lipholo's party, Basotho Covenant Movement, has continuously campaigned on land issues.
In previous interviews, Lipholo said that 'history has a record of what was taken from our people and that people were killed in the process. It is time to correct that'.
Friedman notes that there has been a lot of attraction on Twitter, mostly of people finding humour in the situation.
😂 😂 😂 Let's make Lesotho the 10th province once and for all' Mshayi 🔥 (@Mshayieh) March 28, 2023
This is the BIGGEST MADNESS since Zuma left office😂' ONE MUSIC (@NdlovuOwen) March 28, 2023
Everyone's laughing and saying 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
