If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

Some insurers may not cover customers in the event of a total grid collapse

Nkhuna says that covering a total grid failure could be too much of a risk for insurers

Many South Africans have suffered losses or damages as a result of loadshedding and may have claimed from their insurance provider.

However, the extent of what some insurance providers will cover with regards to a loss of power may be changing.

According to Nkhuna, one issue that some insurers are clarifying or amending in their policies, is the scope of cover in the event of a total grid collapse.

He says that the risk of a total grid failure is seeming like more of a real possibility and many insurers have found that it is too much of a risk to cover people for this possibility.

Nkhuna says that if insurers did carry these losses, there is a risk that it could collapse the insurance injury and there would be nothing to safeguard customers.

Perhaps it might be better that we do not lose everything but only some of the coverage that we may enjoy. Peter Nkhuna, Senior Assistant Ombudsman - Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance

While this may be frustrating for customers, Nkhuna says could be better to adjust policies so people can still have some degree of cover rather than risk losing this protection entirely.

