A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
If you didn't know, Deal or No Deal South Africa has been back since 6 March!
Last night's contestant and fitness fiend, Nathi Mgedezi won a WHOPPING R52,580!
On what he'll do with his life-changing winnings, Mgedezi says he's going to invest in himself, pursuing bodybuilding competitions and becoming a fitness trainer...
I want to fund my sports and be able to do my competitions.Nathi Mgedezi, Contestant - Deal or No Deal South Africa
Watch Mgedezi's full response below...
A big congratulations to up-and-coming personal trainer Nathi who is walking away with R52 580! 💸 💸 #DealOrNoDealZA Fam, you know who to call if you need help getting in shape 💪 pic.twitter.com/2LMjUao9KZ' Deal or No Deal SA (@DealorNoDealZA) March 29, 2023
We have no doubt, the fitness model will continue making his fitness dreams come as he's already participated and won some bodybuilding competitions.
The athletes list of winning titles include:
• 3rd place FitnessSA 2021
• 2nd place DavidKClassic 2022
• 3rd place WPNBA 2022
• 1st place SA CHAMPS 2022
Congrats, Mgedezi!
Here's to making your fitness dreams come true and spending your winnings wisely, investing it right back into yourself, we love to see it!
Missed this one?
Catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17.30pm or watch on SABC1 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.
This article first appeared on KFM : A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CqRytDlIQxR/
More from Lifestyle
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
More from Entertainment
Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent
50 Cent turns 48 years old today and we're celebrating with some of his greatest hits.Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?
The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M.Read More
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
From South Africa to the world!Read More
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours
Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.Read More
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map
A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'.Read More
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.Read More
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies
The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday.Read More