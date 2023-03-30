Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape

30 March 2023 2:55 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Mangaung prison

All the news you need to know.

The failings of G4S at the Mangaung Prison has The Midday Report's attention today as the The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spoke to the media about the Thabo Bester debacle.

Bester, also known as the Facebook Rapist, was serving a life sentence at Manguang, but managed a complex and audacious escape by faking his death. The escape has shone a spotlight on the management of the private prison and drawing the attention of the public and the DCS to potential failings there.

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Kgomotso Modise who attended the DCS's media briefing.

A number of security breaches happened here at this prison. And I think that's why DCS speaks about a system failure at the prison. And this is the reason behind invoking Section 112 of the Correctional Services Act, which really speaks to why Correctional Services is taking control of the prison from G4S.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, hosts Russia's Minister of Natural Resources in Pretoria. Speaks on ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
  • Former President Thabo Mbeki writes a scathing letter addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile lambasting handling of the Phala Phala issue.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape




