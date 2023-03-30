Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights
Bongani Bingwa chats to Joseph Mathe, Deputy Director for Craft Development for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.
Craft lovers and enthusiasts alike are all invited to this year’s Beautiful Things exhibition.
The exhibition is taking place at the Sammy Marks Square at the Women’s Living Heritage Museum in Pretoria from 30 March.
Craftsmen from all across the country are coming together to not only showcase their best and most innovative work but also celebrate their creativity.
It is hosted by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the Department of Small Business Development.
We are displaying products made by hand, by artists from all over the country… promoting and showcasing the best of South African creativity.Joseph Mathe, Deputy Director – Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.
Categories include ceramics, beadwork, jewellery, wirework, embroidery, and quilting, to name a few.
The best part? If you come across something that you absolutely love, you can support the artist by purchasing the piece on the day.
The exhibition is open on weekdays, from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/pottery-hands-closeup-sculpture-3398510/
More from Lifestyle
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More