Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights





Bongani Bingwa chats to Joseph Mathe, Deputy Director for Craft Development for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

Craft lovers and enthusiasts alike are all invited to this year’s Beautiful Things exhibition.

The exhibition is taking place at the Sammy Marks Square at the Women’s Living Heritage Museum in Pretoria from 30 March.

Craftsmen from all across the country are coming together to not only showcase their best and most innovative work but also celebrate their creativity.

It is hosted by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the Department of Small Business Development.

We are displaying products made by hand, by artists from all over the country… promoting and showcasing the best of South African creativity. Joseph Mathe, Deputy Director – Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

Categories include ceramics, beadwork, jewellery, wirework, embroidery, and quilting, to name a few.

The best part? If you come across something that you absolutely love, you can support the artist by purchasing the piece on the day.

The exhibition is open on weekdays, from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.