Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December
Africa Melane speaks with Bongani Mkhwanazi, Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa.
-
Long-term visa applicants are legally permitted to remain in the country until 31 December 2023
-
ZEP holders have until 30 June 2023 to apply for visas or waivers
This decision means that long-term visa or waiver applicants who applied before 31 March 2023 and are awaiting the outcome of their applications are legally permitted to remain in the country until 31 December 2023.
However, this decision does not apply to those holding a Zimbabwean Exemption permit (ZEP).
Mkhwanazi says the deadline for ZEP holders to apply for visas or waivers is still 30 June 2023.
We would recommend all our members and ZEP holders to not entangle themselves with this directive as it applies to all other foreign nationals applying to home affairs.Bongani Mkhwanazi, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe Community in South Africa
He adds that while they do not have the exact figures, the number of ZEP holders that have applied for legal status has been very low.
We have kept on encouraging people to apply.Bongani Mkhwanazi, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe Community in South Africa
He says that many people could not transition easily because of the requirements to move over to other permits. He gives the example of an electrician he worked with who was self-employed.
Although this person was working he was not employed by someone or running a business so if he was asked for a labour letter or needed proof of funds for a business visa, he could not meet those requirements.
Additionally, he says that the Visa Facilitation Centres (VFS) online application process is not the most user friendly.
Listen to the interview above for me.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/visa-paper-passport-visa-stamp-3109800/
More from Politics
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa
In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him.Read More
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More