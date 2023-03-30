'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney
-
Putin is set to come to South Africa in August
-
South Africa would have an obligation to arrest him if he did come here
-
If he is not arrested it would be a violation of our own laws
According to Spoor the ICC is recognised as a court in South African law, and its processes and rulings have to be respected like any other court in the country.
This means that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, he should be arrested.
Under law that we have passed and aligned with our constitution we have no choice but to give effect to this warrant.Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney
However, he says it is inconceivable to imagine that we would arrest the Russian president, but it will create a constitutional crisis for our country if we do not.
We will then be in a situation where the South African government is in flagrant violation of its own laws, and that is not a precedent we would like to see set.Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney
Spoor adds that the only real way South Africa would be able to get out of this dilemma would be if Putin decided not to come here.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95499527_moscow-russia-dec-23-2016-the-president-of-the-russian-federation-vladimir-vladimirovich-putin-with-.html
More from World
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'
The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank
As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.Read More
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health'
And the COVID pandemic has made it worse.Read More
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'
Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon
A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels.Read More
Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'
Australia has approved the use of psychedelics and MDMA to treat certain mental health conditions.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More