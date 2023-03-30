'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor

Streaming issues? Report here
gugs-mhlungu-weekend-breakfast-show-thumbnailpng gugs-mhlungu-weekend-breakfast-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa. 7 July 2023 6:43 PM
Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being dr... 7 July 2023 6:42 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday. 7 July 2023 4:36 PM
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin' Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom. 7 July 2023 4:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor

30 March 2023 3:31 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney

  • Putin is set to come to South Africa in August

  • South Africa would have an obligation to arrest him if he did come here

  • If he is not arrested it would be a violation of our own laws

According to Spoor the ICC is recognised as a court in South African law, and its processes and rulings have to be respected like any other court in the country.

This means that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, he should be arrested.

Under law that we have passed and aligned with our constitution we have no choice but to give effect to this warrant.

Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney

However, he says it is inconceivable to imagine that we would arrest the Russian president, but it will create a constitutional crisis for our country if we do not.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: @KremlinRussia_E/Twitter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: @KremlinRussia_E/Twitter.

We will then be in a situation where the South African government is in flagrant violation of its own laws, and that is not a precedent we would like to see set.

Richard Spoor, Activist and Human Rights Attorney

Spoor adds that the only real way South Africa would be able to get out of this dilemma would be if Putin decided not to come here.

Listen to the interview above for more.




30 March 2023 3:31 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
International Criminal Court

More from World

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

7 July 2023 12:57 PM

Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Picture: Federalreserve, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'

7 July 2023 10:41 AM

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Development Bank's logo in the HQ of the bank in Shanghai/ Wikimedia Commons: Bb3015

[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank

7 July 2023 6:22 AM

As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Western Cape Government

'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health'

6 July 2023 2:44 PM

And the COVID pandemic has made it worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'

6 July 2023 2:31 PM

Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Just Stop Oil activists walking up Whitehall towards Trafalgar Square on Saturday 20 May 2023. Picture: Alisdare Hickson via Wikimedia commons

[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon

6 July 2023 12:24 PM

A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© portokalis/123rf.com

Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'

6 July 2023 11:49 AM

Australia has approved the use of psychedelics and MDMA to treat certain mental health conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight

5 July 2023 1:27 PM

There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama

Local

Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener

Sport

City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September

Local

EWN Highlights

Calls intensify for establishment of specialised unit to tackle illegal mining

8 July 2023 10:48 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 07 July 2023

8 July 2023 9:03 AM

ANC to plan meeting for all regional structures over coalitions - Mbalula

7 July 2023 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA