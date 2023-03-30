Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters. 31 March 2023 8:42 AM
New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance'... 31 March 2023 6:43 AM
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
View all Local
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December The Department of Home Affairs is extending the blanket concession for long term visa holders, until the end of the year. 30 March 2023 2:54 PM
View all Politics
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thur... 30 March 2023 7:15 PM
View all Business
It's International Transgender Day of Visibility! Here's how to celebrate... On 31 March, we celebrate transgender people and raise awareness around discrimination. Here's how to show your support. 31 March 2023 8:22 AM
Rise of Gen Z 'Luddites': Young adults increasingly turn their backs on tech Trend spotter Brett Rogers explains why 'Luddites' (a subculture from the 1800s that eschewed high technology) are coming back. 31 March 2023 7:44 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flywe... 30 March 2023 7:50 PM
International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics. 30 March 2023 10:14 AM
'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday. 29 March 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent. 30 March 2023 12:48 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance premiums
Consumer Protection Act
outsurance
Wendy Knowler
POPI Act
POPIA
consumer issues

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Bruce Whitfield discusses this practice with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

- OUTsurance offers clients an incentive to refer potential new clients

- Referring a friend who is looking for a new insurer is one thing, but being asked to share your entire contact list?

- Wendy Knowler asks OUTsurance how this is allowed and how it actually works

@ puvasit/123rf.com
@ puvasit/123rf.com

It's part of her job to ask companies questions that may be annoying to them, declares consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

This week she approached OUTsurance (again) about the incentive it offers existing clients to refer potential clients.

This was after one consumer told her about a call centre agent who wanted him to share his entire list of contacts!

In summary, the agent wanted me to share my contact list with him so that, for every person who takes out insurance with OUTsurance, my premiums would reduce by R400.

Neil Jacobs, OUTsurance client

Is this practice allowed? Jacobs wanted to know.

“And what is protecting my details in someone else’s contact list who would provide OUTsurance with this access?"

Knowler's own feeling about this is that she doesn't have the right to give her consent for someone in her contact list to be cold called by an insurer with a hard sell. (Or anyone, for that matter)

"I don’t think that is my consent to give."

But OUTsurance in its response emphasized that this practice is compliant with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI Act or POPIA).

Whilst generally, POPIA requires personal information to be obtained from the data subject directly, the Act does... permit the collection of personal information from a source other than the lead, provided the collection from that other source does not prejudice the legitimate interest of the lead, alternatively the collection from that other source is necessary to maintain the legitimate interests of OUTsurance.

Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance

Similarly, as provided for in Section 11 of the Act, it is also permissible to process personal information without the consent of a person if it is done in the pursuit of the legitimate interests of OUTsurance.

Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance

Knowler questions whether this falls within the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) regarding referral selling.

Citing the Financial Sector Regulation Act, chief client relations officer Natasha Kawulesar said the CPA does not apply in this instance.

We contact our clients to understand if there is anyone they believe would benefit from an OUTsurance quote. There is a discount of R400 applied to the next premium for a successful referral

Natasha Kawulesar, Chief Client Relations Officer - OUTsurance

Knowler asked how this works and what if ten contacts from one client signed up?

If a client's premium is more than R400 a month the discount will be applied to one month, Kawulesar said.

If it is less, the balance will be carried over to the following month.

And if ten clients move over to OUTsurance, yes R4 000 will be applied to the premium.

"This can be used all in one month or spread over months dependent on customers' monthly premium value."

laptop unsplash with outsurance logo

While sharing your contacts does promise a bit of financial gain, a lot of people do feel uncomfortable with this.

I think I would cancel my policy immediately if my insurer asked me to do that.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It doesn't sit well and I think companies sometimes don't get how these things land with a lot of people. You can find a way to make it legal... but I don't think this is in the spirit of POPIA and various other provisions...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?




30 March 2023 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance premiums
Consumer Protection Act
outsurance
Wendy Knowler
POPI Act
POPIA
consumer issues

More from Business

© barmalini/123rf.com

Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index

30 March 2023 10:14 PM

The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the March 2023 MPC statement from Facebook feed

Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

30 March 2023 7:15 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

30 March 2023 12:39 PM

Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog

30 March 2023 11:04 AM

The Critical Skills List lists skills that are needed to help our economy grow, but unfortunately cannot be found in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)

30 March 2023 10:39 AM

Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?

30 March 2023 8:18 AM

EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Livio Monti/123rf

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

30 March 2023 5:44 AM

Mobile phones have been the subject of innovation and development to merely being devices to primarily take calls to smart gadgets that can run one's life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ berkay08/123rf.com

Standard Bank aims to help create jobs with interest incentive scheme

29 March 2023 10:01 PM

The Employment Growth Initiative is based on a subsidised business loan aimed at stimulating job creation by partnering with clients for growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

Shoprite expands into clothing with launch of 'Uniq' brand and stores

29 March 2023 8:50 PM

The first Uniq standalone store is set to open in Cape Town on Thursday, to be followed with more outlets very soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

It's International Transgender Day of Visibility! Here's how to celebrate...

31 March 2023 8:22 AM

On 31 March, we celebrate transgender people and raise awareness around discrimination. Here's how to show your support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Prometeus/123rf.com

Rise of Gen Z 'Luddites': Young adults increasingly turn their backs on tech

31 March 2023 7:44 AM

Trend spotter Brett Rogers explains why 'Luddites' (a subculture from the 1800s that eschewed high technology) are coming back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barmalini/123rf.com

Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index

30 March 2023 10:14 PM

The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Handmade pottery. Photo: Pixabay/Jean-Dominique POUPEL

Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights

30 March 2023 1:22 PM

This year’s edition of the Beautiful Things exhibition promises to bring the very best in local crafters, all under one roof.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Nathi Mgedezi Instagram

A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream

30 March 2023 11:59 AM

On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

[WATCH] Oopsie!!! Injured woman on crutches injures herself, AGAIN!!

30 March 2023 11:36 AM

Strangely, the woman's daughter does not seem bothered to help her up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)

30 March 2023 10:39 AM

Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?

30 March 2023 8:18 AM

EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

Shoprite expands into clothing with launch of 'Uniq' brand and stores

29 March 2023 8:50 PM

The first Uniq standalone store is set to open in Cape Town on Thursday, to be followed with more outlets very soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA

29 March 2023 7:58 PM

'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA

29 March 2023 7:58 PM

'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp

Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind

29 March 2023 10:19 AM

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'

22 March 2023 7:37 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist

20 March 2023 9:33 AM

Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

World

New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents

Local

Kia debuts new 7-seater electric vehicle

EWN Highlights

DCS must expedite takeover of privately-run prisons, says Ntshavheni

31 March 2023 11:23 AM

Oscar Pistorius won't receive special treatment in parole hearing, says DCS

31 March 2023 11:07 AM

Thabo Bester's escape points to security weakness at Mangaung prison - DCS

31 March 2023 10:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA