Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index
Champagne is delivering outstanding investment returns, outperforming gold and the S&P 500 Index at the moment.
The numbers quoted in a Bloomberg article for 2022 are staggering, and the bubble hasn't burst yet.
"From January to September 2022, a case of all-Chardonnay 2012 Salon Le Mesnil soared 232%, from $4,670 to $15,485 (over R275 000), according to Liv-Ex."
Bruce Whitfield chats to Roland Peens, Director and Business Development Manager at Wine Cellar.
It's all about the brands here, says Peens, with luxury goods company LVMH a standout.
The champagne houses have been very successfully been selling wines with incredible brand appeal... I was looking today at the LVMH share price which over the last five years has done over 150%, and that's kind of the returns on some of these champagnes as well.Roland Peens, Director and Business Development Manager - Wine Cellar
This really is the luxury end of the market and there are more and more wealthy people in the world today... They're all finding a taste for champagne and there's only a finite amount of it and therefore they're reaching out for the really famous ones.Roland Peens, Director and Business Development Manager - Wine Cellar
Part of the supply and demand dynamic is of course the geographical limitation because champagne can be produced only in the Champagne region of France.
"You're not allowed to grow grapes outside of this region and call it champagne and therefore it carries a huge premium when you label it champagne."
The clear winners in this exclusive market are the LMVH brands, Peens reiterates.
They make various iterations of Dom Perignon... The straight Bruts which they make millions of bottles of is an incredible investment... It's doubled in price over the last three or four years.Roland Peens, Director and Business Development Manager - Wine Cellar
They make a Dom Perignon P2 which gets released after 18 years, then a P3 which gets released after 30-odd years... Those wines become almost unattainable and incredibly expensive... You've then got Krug, incredibly expensive as well.Roland Peens, Director and Business Development Manager - Wine Cellar
The market has really exploded says Peens.
The question is whether we're seeing a bubble or if it is going to continue like this.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index
