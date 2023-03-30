Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
Essop Pahad dies at 84 Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against aparthei... 6 July 2023 7:31 AM
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were workin... 6 July 2023 6:21 AM
View all Local
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Agriculture Business Chamber
uncompetitive behaviour
food price hikes
anti-competitive
Wandile Sihlobo
food retailers

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University.

On Wednesday night The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield questioned the findings of new research by the Competition Commission on the widening gap between the price of food products at retail price level and the prices at producer level.

The data indicated 'opportunistic' or 'unjustified price increases among food retailers, the study found.

© gyn9037/123rf.com
© gyn9037/123rf.com

Whitfield asked the Commission's Kagiso Zwanewhether it's fair to specifically single out retailers in the value chain before their full investigation is complete.

RELATED: Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products

Now the consumer watchdog's come under fire from a number of academics for an apparent lack of proper analysis.

They include Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University (SU).

In conversation with Whitfield, Sihlobo says the Commission's researchers made a mistake in their analysis.

Frankly, I found it to be a lazy analysis of a far more complex problem. They might be shown to be right in the fullness of time, but their research lacked the rigour we should demand of them.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce I share your view on that work. The conclusion that the Commission reached was broadly misguided because they said 'look, we see food prices rising, this is unjustified' - by that insinuating that perhaps there is someone that is taking advantage of another in the line, and I think that they are wrong.

Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU

To anyone paying attention to what's been happening in global agriculture and food markets the factors driving food prices would be clear, Sihlobo states.

If anything, he says, food price inflation in South Africa has been far milder than in other parts of the world like the European Union and the US, even on much of the African continent.

One example he cites is the drought in two major food-producing countries in South America - Argentina and Brazil.

"That was one of the key things that already was driving up prices."

Sihlobo also believes the Competition Commission analysts missed or dismissed the reality that farmers largely produce commodities, and there are cost increases along the way to the retail shelf.

There are energy costs, there are labour costs, processing and transportation costs, all that is added... Secondly, there is also a lag on a price transmission between what you see at the farm level and what you actually end up seeing at a retail level.

Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU

If anything, I would say in South Africa the retailers and all of those producing food probably absorbed more of the cost than actually passing that to people. If you look at the energy prices and all of the supply chain costs they've experienced over the past few years...

Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU

Whitfield and Sihlobo agree that making this analysis publicly available at this stage could affect the Commission's credibility.

We do have a food price inflation problem... however by analysing the problem wrongly we don't begin to address any of the fundamental issues. There may have been a bit of price gouging here and there but I'm afraid the Competition Commission has lost a lot of credibility in this particular investigation.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

When you are a regulator you are not just any analyst... There's a credibility issue here, but most importantly also you create an impression in public that someone is taking advantage of the poor South African, and it's not quite the case.

Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow - Dept of Agricultural Economics at SU

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion




30 March 2023 9:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Agriculture Business Chamber
uncompetitive behaviour
food price hikes
anti-competitive
Wandile Sihlobo
food retailers

More from Business

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems

5 July 2023 7:32 PM

Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)

5 July 2023 1:37 PM

South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

5 July 2023 1:29 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?

5 July 2023 1:22 PM

After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again

5 July 2023 12:54 PM

Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Striking Cosatu members in Pretoria on 7 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'

5 July 2023 8:51 AM

Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists

5 July 2023 7:18 AM

It's not business as usual for staff struggling with their well-being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

6 July 2023 8:44 AM

The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad, who passed away on 6 July 2023 at the age of 84. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Essop Pahad dies at 84

6 July 2023 7:31 AM

Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Forensic pathology services in Boksburg on 6 July 2023 after a suspected gas leak. It's believed that a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide leaked and killed those in the immediate area. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

6 July 2023 6:21 AM

The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems

5 July 2023 7:32 PM

Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue lights/ Pexels: Pixabay

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

5 July 2023 4:51 PM

"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’

5 July 2023 2:53 PM

The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Several of Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury vehicles have gone on auction. Photo: Twitter/@RSASIU

Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction

5 July 2023 2:41 PM

Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, holds a press conference in Algiers on 1 October 2022 following the CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle

5 July 2023 1:48 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

Local

Essop Pahad dies at 84

Local

Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NPA exploring legal options after G4S employees linked to Bester escape get bail

6 July 2023 9:57 AM

Zuma 'likely' to appeal ruling against the private prosecution of Ramaphosa

6 July 2023 8:51 AM

16 killed in suspected gas leak explosion in Boksburg

6 July 2023 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA