It's International Transgender Day of Visibility! Here's how to celebrate...
If you didn't know, 31 March is International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV).
The special day is dedicated to celebrating transgender people, raising awareness around discrimination against them and celebrating their contributions to society - elevating their voices and working together to make them feel seen, understood, and protected.
Of course, we should be celebrating the essence of TDOV every day... but how?
By just showing your SUPPORT and being active allies when it comes to the celebration, care, and awareness around trans and non-binary individuals online and in real life.
Showing your support and becoming an ally begins with knowledge... so here are five historic facts about TDOV:
• Rachel Crandall-Crocker - a Michigan-based psychotherapist - started International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2009
• In 1998, 'Trans Day of Remembrance' was started after Rita Hester, a black transgender woman, was brutally stabbed in her apartment
• The goal of Trans Day of Visibility is to celebrate the joy and resilience of trans folks, creating a narrative outside of the loss and grief of Trans Day of Remembrance
• President Joe Biden was the first US president to issue a formal presidential proclamation recognising Trans Day of Visibility in 2021
• Many transgender folks use TDOV to share photos, videos, and celebratory posts online to raise awareness and increase visibility surrounding trans people and their experiences
Here are a few basic ways to become an ally:
• Learn more about trans people because when you know more, you do better
• Read more books, watch more documentaries and movies or listen to podcasts about trans people's journeys
• Take action by joining trans activist groups
• Highlight trans communities and gender-affirming care in your spaces at home, work or social groups
• Be intentional about asking people for their pronouns and using them correctly
Here's to creating more inclusive spaces where trans and non-binary people are celebrated and protected!
This article first appeared on KFM : It's International Transgender Day of Visibility! Here's how to celebrate...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111211966_young-man-making-heart-sign-with-hands-in-colors-of-pride-flag-in-front-of-white-brick-wall.html?vti=ntcvmtzrktsdbf90nm-2-87
