Weekend Breakfast
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast
06:00 - 10:00
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

31 March 2023 8:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Paul Mashatile
Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

  • Mbeki criticised the way the ANC handled the Phala Phala matter

  • Mnguni says it is strange that Mbeki seems to think the ANC can be rescued

In the letter addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, one of Mbeki's criticism was how the party handled the matter of Phala Phala.

He wrote that, if the ANC believed that president Cyril Ramaphosa has nothing to hide, they should have followed every process to find out what happened, rather than voting to block the process.

Mnguni acknowledges this point but says the critique must be understood within the context of Mbeki and Ramaphosa historically not having a good relationship.

Mnguni adds that there have been numerous occasions where Mbeki has tried to find his voice in conversations around ANC renewal, but he does not think this letter will have a sizable impact.

He also says that he thinks it is strange how Mbeki's letter suggests things can improve within the party.

Former president Thabo Mbeki at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
Former president Thabo Mbeki at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

I think what is quite strange and unfortunate about Thabo Mbeki's analysis of the ANC is that he believes the ANC can be rescued.

Lukhona Mnguni, political analyst

Mnguni says he believes that the ANC is beyond redemption.

Listen to the interview for more.




