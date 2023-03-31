Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast
Latest Local
New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance'... 31 March 2023 6:43 AM
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thur... 30 March 2023 7:15 PM
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
[WATCH] Woman fuming after catching partner cheating on a cruise ship A girlfriend and her friend were completely distraught when they caught him on camera from their cabin. 31 March 2023 2:43 PM
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launch 31 March 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Wife embarrased when husband joins Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday' song The man leaves his wife at the table to join the restaurant's waiters singing Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday Song' to a customer. 31 March 2023 1:48 PM
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flywe... 30 March 2023 7:50 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?

Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.

Lester Kiewit speaks with sports researcher Nqobile Ndlovu of Cash N Sport.

  • The broadcast rights for the IPL were too expensive

  • Ndlovu says we could soon need multiple subscriptions to watch sports in the future

According to Ndlovu, SuperSport wanted the rights but was unable to afford them.

He says the channel approached the rights holder to see if they could sublicense, but even this cost was too high.

It came down to money… the IPL is too expensive now.

Nqobile Ndlovu, Sports Researcher/Director - Cash N Sport

Previously, South Africans with a premium DStv subscription were spoiled for choice when it came to sports, but this will not be the case forever.

Premier League rights are going to come up for renewal and the big boys will come once again.

Nqobile Ndlovu, Sports Researcher/Director - Cash N Sport
Picture: www.pexels.com
Picture: www.pexels.com

He says, in the future, sports fans will need multiple subscriptions to watch everything they want.

This will be the first year since 2008 that SuperSport will not be showing the IPL.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?




More from Sport

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 8:10 PM

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner

31 March 2023 7:56 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and South Africa at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on May 29, 2017. Picture: AFP.

Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!

31 March 2023 11:47 AM

Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.

© destinacigdem/123rf.com

'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan

30 March 2023 7:50 PM

Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.

© belchonock/123rf.com

International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS

30 March 2023 10:14 AM

The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh

29 March 2023 7:54 PM

South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday.

David Notoane steps down as South Africa U23 head coach

29 March 2023 7:33 PM

The side failed to qualify for the Olympics and for the U23 AFCON after drawing 1-1 with Congo, with the Congolese winning the tie on away goals.

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

'Proving rugby authorities are to blame for brain injuries will be a hurdle'

29 March 2023 4:34 PM

John Adderley speaks about over 200 former rugby players sending a claim letter to governing bodies because of brain injuries

SA hockey star, Onthatile Zulu. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

SA hockey star Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings

28 March 2023 7:43 PM

The 23-year-old has represented South Africa at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics and signed with Red Bull earlier this year.

American Football Player: Picture 123rf

South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football

28 March 2023 2:17 PM

Dieter Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby. He now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

More from Business

peopleimages12/123rf

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

© barmalini/123rf.com

Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index

30 March 2023 10:14 PM

The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

@ puvasit/123rf.com

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the March 2023 MPC statement from Facebook feed

Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

30 March 2023 7:15 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

30 March 2023 12:39 PM

Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.

Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog

30 March 2023 11:04 AM

The Critical Skills List lists skills that are needed to help our economy grow, but unfortunately cannot be found in the country.

How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)

30 March 2023 10:39 AM

Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.

Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?

30 March 2023 8:18 AM

EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.

© Livio Monti/123rf

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

30 March 2023 5:44 AM

Mobile phones have been the subject of innovation and development to merely being devices to primarily take calls to smart gadgets that can run one's life.

