SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Lester Kiewit speaks with sports researcher Nqobile Ndlovu of Cash N Sport.
-
The broadcast rights for the IPL were too expensive
-
Ndlovu says we could soon need multiple subscriptions to watch sports in the future
According to Ndlovu, SuperSport wanted the rights but was unable to afford them.
He says the channel approached the rights holder to see if they could sublicense, but even this cost was too high.
It came down to money… the IPL is too expensive now.Nqobile Ndlovu, Sports Researcher/Director - Cash N Sport
Previously, South Africans with a premium DStv subscription were spoiled for choice when it came to sports, but this will not be the case forever.
Premier League rights are going to come up for renewal and the big boys will come once again.Nqobile Ndlovu, Sports Researcher/Director - Cash N Sport
He says, in the future, sports fans will need multiple subscriptions to watch everything they want.
This will be the first year since 2008 that SuperSport will not be showing the IPL.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Source : AFP
