Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

You should start saving as soon as you are earning, even if it is a small amount

If you increase your savings as your salary goes up, it can set you up well for the future

In the early days of your career, your salary will likely not be very high, and even if you are living within your means the cost of living can make it extremely difficult to save.

The demands on people starting out, and their income, is massive. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

If you are in the habit of spending your entire salary, it can be difficult to avoid doing that when your salary increases.

Ingram says it is important to start having good saving habits from the beginning, which will help set you up well for the future.

It is key how we start this race to make sure we go in the right direction and do not, you know, run completely back into a brick wall. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

When starting out he says that is so important to save whatever you can, even if that is only R50 each month.

Once you receive your first increase, he recommends you save half of the increase, so your spending and saving can grow.

If you get used to saving in increments and raising your savings with every increase, it can make a huge difference and help you form good habits.

He adds that it is much easier to get into good saving habits if you do not get caught up in spending on stuff such as fancy clothes, cars or jewellery.

If you can avoid the trap of spending on stuff, it becomes really rewarding later in life. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

This does not mean you cannot spend money on things you enjoy, but Ingram recommends saving to spend on experiences, which will be far more rewarding.

