Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
View all Local
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it Promoting reading for pleasure from a young age can improve a child’s development and education. 7 July 2023 8:25 AM
It's World Chocolate Day! Celebrate with these scrumptious recipes This World Chocolate Day (7 July) we pay tribute to humanity's greatest culinary creation. 7 July 2023 8:01 AM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all World
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
saving money

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital.

  • You should start saving as soon as you are earning, even if it is a small amount

  • If you increase your savings as your salary goes up, it can set you up well for the future

In the early days of your career, your salary will likely not be very high, and even if you are living within your means the cost of living can make it extremely difficult to save.

The demands on people starting out, and their income, is massive.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

If you are in the habit of spending your entire salary, it can be difficult to avoid doing that when your salary increases.

Ingram says it is important to start having good saving habits from the beginning, which will help set you up well for the future.

It is key how we start this race to make sure we go in the right direction and do not, you know, run completely back into a brick wall.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

When starting out he says that is so important to save whatever you can, even if that is only R50 each month.

Once you receive your first increase, he recommends you save half of the increase, so your spending and saving can grow.

If you get used to saving in increments and raising your savings with every increase, it can make a huge difference and help you form good habits.

He adds that it is much easier to get into good saving habits if you do not get caught up in spending on stuff such as fancy clothes, cars or jewellery.

© olegdudko/123rf.com
© olegdudko/123rf.com

If you can avoid the trap of spending on stuff, it becomes really rewarding later in life.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

This does not mean you cannot spend money on things you enjoy, but Ingram recommends saving to spend on experiences, which will be far more rewarding.

Listen to the interview for more.




31 March 2023 11:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
saving money

More from MyMoney Online

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Kindel Media

Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler

19 June 2023 10:48 AM

Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)

9 June 2023 8:05 AM

In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year

1 June 2023 8:38 AM

The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'

29 May 2023 8:50 AM

Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Katerina Holmes

Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)

25 May 2023 1:41 PM

Is a private school worth it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Jacek Dudzinski/123rf.com

Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED

22 May 2023 12:24 PM

Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's World Chocolate Day! Celebrate with these scrumptious recipes

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank

World Business

Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu gives govt, SAHRC, Sarb 14 days to address demands

7 July 2023 9:44 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ziyakhala kuNgizwe Mchunu, ibulele izingane i-gas yoZama-Zama

6 July 2023 9:42 PM

The day that was: Boksburg gas fatalities, July riots, goodbye Essop Pahad

6 July 2023 9:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA